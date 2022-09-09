Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
wxxinews.org
MCC students, staff and military veterans gather to remember 9/11
There were a number of remembrances around the Rochester area region on Sunday, on the 21st anniversary of 9/11, when terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 people. One ceremony that has been going on for 20 years now, was at the Brighton campus of Monroe Community College. That’s where a concrete...
wxxinews.org
What’s the state of Rochester music venues, post-shutdowns?
The pandemic left businesses scrambling to adapt amid ever-changing regulations, reduced attendance, and canceled shows. Now that live music has by-and-large returned, what challenges still remain for music venues in the Rochester area? CITY Magazine Arts Editor Daniel Kushner hosts a wide-ranging discussion about the local-concert landscape — including the impact of PPP loans, the loss of shows featuring international artists, and hesitation among concertgoers — with managers from a few of Rochester’s vital music venues.
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Monday, September 12, 2022
First hour: What does it take to become a scientist, part 2?. Second hour: Author Steven Thrasher on his book, "The Viral Underclass" What does it take to become a scientist? This is the second in a series of conversations with students who have chosen the path of science. We explore what they're learning, the methods they are being taught, and how that might help all of us become better thinkers. Our guests:
wxxinews.org
Monroe County opens omicron booster clinics to target underserved residents
Monroe County officials are trying to make the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster more accessible for everyone who is eligible by opening free clinics. County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza announced on Monday the opening of bivalent booster clinics throughout the city. “The bivalent vaccine offers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxinews.org
Investigation launched into the theft of checks that were headed for the Monroe County Clerk's office
There’s an investigation going on into checks mailed into the Monroe County Clerk’s office intended for mortgage discharges, but those checks were stolen, altered or cashed. County Clerk Jamie Romeo said on Monday that the checks were mailed to the office in May. The office was made aware...
wxxinews.org
Rochester man injured in Sunday night high-rise fire
Rochester fire officials say that one man is in guarded condition after a fire at a high-rise apartment complex on Sunday night. Firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at the building at 200 Seth Green Drive at about 8:45 p.m. Crews arriving did not immediately see flames, but as they investigated, they found a fire in an apartment on the 8th floor.
wxxinews.org
Two people are dead in homicides in different parts of Rochester this weekend
Rochester Police are investigating two homicides in different parts of the city that happened over the weekend. The first one involved a shooting death late Saturday afternoon, when police got a call about someone who was shot on Kenwood Avenue on the southwest side of the city. RPD says that...
Comments / 0