Protective Industrial Products Names New President
LATHAM, N.Y. – Protective Industrial Products Inc., a global leader in the personal protective equipment markets for the industrial, construction and retail channels, on Friday announced the appointment of Curt Holtz as its new president. Holtz will join PIP on Sept. 13 to oversee the company's five business units:...
RS Group Announces MRO Supply Chain Brand
LONDON — RS Group plc, a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, on Monday announced the uniting of its global maintenance, repair and operations supply chain solutions business into a single brand, RS Integrated Supply. Previously trading as two separate brands — IESA and Synovos — the...
Robots Threaten American Workers; Quiet Quitting's Impact; New Ship Faces Scrap Heap | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 84
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
3M Opens East Coast Shipping Hub
A move to give 3M more supply chain flexibility is also helping to reduce shipping time to the company’s customers in Asia. Ongoing congestion and delays shipping through typical ports of export like Los Angeles and Long Beach – and the potential for a labor stoppage on the West Coast this year – moved 3M to open a new shipping site in Charleston, South Carolina, focused on shipments to Asia.
Combatting Labor Issues with Education, Training
With supply chains in disarray and every business variable imaginable weighing on the industrial market, there’s never been a better time for partnerships. Buying groups and coops have long served the market for independents looking for a leg up, providing resources and buying power to help small businesses scale and gain competitive advantage. As the pandemic’s challenges wane and others ramp up in their place, we asked some top buying group leaders how their organizations are making a difference in these turbulent times.
