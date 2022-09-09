Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
England native in Rochester mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II
People around the globe are reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. One woman from England, now living in Rochester, shares about her thoughts on the queen’s legacy. "It feels to me, like when people over here say, where were you when JFK was shot? She wasn't shot or anything, but you know, it's that same kind of feeling like, where were you when you found out the queen died?" Jules Suplicki said.
British community in Rochester mourns loss of Queen Elizabeth
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Friday, the people of the United Kingdom woke up to their first full day without Queen Elizabeth II. The queen is being honored around the world after her passing at the age of 96, which includes back here at home in the Rochester community. The Old Toad is a local British […]
Fringe Festival's Speigeltent is now smellier — in a good way
Rochester Fringe Festival is taking a cue from Las Vegas casinos and "scenting" its spiegeltent. Beer. Wine. Sweat. A potpourri of perfume. Damp canvas. A touch of wood. Windex. That can be the smell of the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent — the mahogany and mirrored traveling pavilion that is the prime entertainment venue for the Rochester Fringe Festival at Main and Gibbs streets — after a night of performances...
Major Changes Coming To TV News In New York
One of the longest-running news teams in New York State is calling it quits later this year. If you spent any time watching TV news in Rochester, New York you probably saw Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge at 5 pm. The duo have anchored the 13WHAM News at 5 pm since 1990 and announced that they will both be retiring later this year.
Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, September 13, 2022
First hour: Special rebroadcast - Afghan refugees on one year since the fall of Kabul. Second hour: What’s the state of Rochester music venues, post-shutdowns?. In this special rebroadcast, we examine the state of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program one year after the fall of Kabul. Since then, Rochester has welcomed a growing number of Afghan refugees. As the New Yorker puts it, the Biden administration has a hellish task of trying to support the Afghan people still in the country, without empowering the Taliban. Meanwhile, the SIV program is still working to pull more people out of harm's way. We discuss what has changed, and what is happening locally. Our guests:
Geneva Concerts launches 2022-23 season
GENEVA — In the mid-1940s, a group of Geneva citizens organized as the Geneva Civic Music Association — later, Geneva Concerts — with the intention of making classical music and other cultural offerings available to their community and to promote the appreciation and understanding of the arts.
Longtime WHAM Rochester Anchor Team to Leave Local TV at the Same Time
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHAM‘s longest running anchor team of Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge have announced their plans to leave local television. The two...
Casa Larga to hold Purple Foot Festival Sunday
For those under 21 looking to get in on some grape stomping, entry is free.
WHAM Rochester Anchor Duo Of Ginny Ryan And Doug Emblidge To Retire
WHAM Rochester, N.Y.’s longest running anchor duo of Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge, who have anchored the ABC affiliate’s 5 p.m. weeknight newscast since 1990, today announced plans to retire from television. The duo, who were inducted in the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018,...
Trans Siberian Orchestra to play at Blue Cross Arena
Last year's show, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, was the first time the group had toured in over two decades.
USA Cut Days After 9/11 Continues to Grow in New York Field Over 20 Years Later
A symbol that remembers the lives lost on September 11, 2001, and honors how our country came together after the terror attacks continue to grow in a field in New York more than 20 years later. Gary and Darlene Cronk created the patriotic tribute, cutting U-S-A into their farmland days...
Canandaigua Academy hosts annual 9/11 stair climb to pay tribute to first responders
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students and participants stepped up for Canandaigua Academy’s second annual community stair climb to remember the brave men and women that died on Sept. 11. “It truly was a devastating day, not just for our country, but for the world,” high school graduate Katie Compton...
Michael Lapinski elected trustee of FASNY’s Firefighter’s Home
Michael Lapinski, of Greece, was elected to the Board of Trustees of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY)’s Firefighter’s Home. Lapinski was elected on August 13 at the 150th FASNY Annual Convention in Tarrytown. This is Lapinski’s first time elected to FASNY’s Board of Trustees.
Soldiers say goodbye to their families before leaving for deployment for Africa
Geneseo, N.Y. — A ceremony was held for 130 New York Army National Guard Soldiers who said goodbye to their families before leaving for a deployment to the Horn of Africa at the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo on Saturday. The majority of the soldiers mobilizing for deployment on...
New Interim Dining Director speaks on fall dining expectations
Campus life is coming back into full-swing, and this semester is bringing changes to the operational hours, options, and student expectations surrounding dining. Students can expect to see a wider variety of dining options on campus. Aside from Douglass and Danforth, the College is also reopening dining options within the engineering quad—California Rollin’ II will be opening on the first floor of Goergen Hall, the former home of Optikale.
The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants
Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
Fairport raises thousands for family of fallen RPD officer Mazurkiewicz
The Original Steve’s Diner in Fairport was packed with those close to the Mazurkiewicz family.
The Focus Theater officially opens in Sibley Square
The Focus Theater, a comedy theater and training center in Rochester, is officially open now in its new space at Sibley Square on Main St. The theater was originally located in the South Wedge, having opened in 2017, but it closed during the pandemic in 2020, and then the staff spent time working toward a new theater space.
Free mammogram screening events happening in Rochester
Research shows Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death among women in New York.
Deployment ceremony for National Guard soldiers to be held Saturday
GENESEO, N.Y. 130 New York Army National Guard soldiers are being honored Saturday afternoon in Geneseo before deploying overseas. Soldiers who drill out of Geneseo along with military police out of New York City will say goodbye to their families at the National War Plane Museum. The ceremony starts at...
