Rochester, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

England native in Rochester mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II

People around the globe are reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. One woman from England, now living in Rochester, shares about her thoughts on the queen’s legacy. "It feels to me, like when people over here say, where were you when JFK was shot? She wasn't shot or anything, but you know, it's that same kind of feeling like, where were you when you found out the queen died?" Jules Suplicki said.
Fringe Festival's Speigeltent is now smellier — in a good way

Rochester Fringe Festival is taking a cue from Las Vegas casinos and "scenting" its spiegeltent. Beer. Wine. Sweat. A potpourri of perfume. Damp canvas. A touch of wood. Windex. That can be the smell of the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent — the mahogany and mirrored traveling pavilion that is the prime entertainment venue for the Rochester Fringe Festival at Main and Gibbs streets — after a night of performances...
96.1 The Breeze

Major Changes Coming To TV News In New York

One of the longest-running news teams in New York State is calling it quits later this year. If you spent any time watching TV news in Rochester, New York you probably saw Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge at 5 pm. The duo have anchored the 13WHAM News at 5 pm since 1990 and announced that they will both be retiring later this year.
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

First hour: Special rebroadcast - Afghan refugees on one year since the fall of Kabul. Second hour: What’s the state of Rochester music venues, post-shutdowns?. In this special rebroadcast, we examine the state of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program one year after the fall of Kabul. Since then, Rochester has welcomed a growing number of Afghan refugees. As the New Yorker puts it, the Biden administration has a hellish task of trying to support the Afghan people still in the country, without empowering the Taliban. Meanwhile, the SIV program is still working to pull more people out of harm's way. We discuss what has changed, and what is happening locally. Our guests:
Daily Messenger

Geneva Concerts launches 2022-23 season

GENEVA — In the mid-1940s, a group of Geneva citizens organized as the Geneva Civic Music Association — later, Geneva Concerts — with the intention of making classical music and other cultural offerings available to their community and to promote the appreciation and understanding of the arts.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
tvnewscheck.com

WHAM Rochester Anchor Duo Of Ginny Ryan And Doug Emblidge To Retire

WHAM Rochester, N.Y.’s longest running anchor duo of Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge, who have anchored the ABC affiliate’s 5 p.m. weeknight newscast since 1990, today announced plans to retire from television. The duo, who were inducted in the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018,...
#King Charles#British Royal Family#Uk#Npr
westsidenewsny.com

Michael Lapinski elected trustee of FASNY’s Firefighter’s Home

Michael Lapinski, of Greece, was elected to the Board of Trustees of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY)’s Firefighter’s Home. Lapinski was elected on August 13 at the 150th FASNY Annual Convention in Tarrytown. This is Lapinski’s first time elected to FASNY’s Board of Trustees.
Campus Times

New Interim Dining Director speaks on fall dining expectations

Campus life is coming back into full-swing, and this semester is bringing changes to the operational hours, options, and student expectations surrounding dining. Students can expect to see a wider variety of dining options on campus. Aside from Douglass and Danforth, the College is also reopening dining options within the engineering quad—California Rollin’ II will be opening on the first floor of Goergen Hall, the former home of Optikale.
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants

Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
U.K.
wxxinews.org

The Focus Theater officially opens in Sibley Square

The Focus Theater, a comedy theater and training center in Rochester, is officially open now in its new space at Sibley Square on Main St. The theater was originally located in the South Wedge, having opened in 2017, but it closed during the pandemic in 2020, and then the staff spent time working toward a new theater space.
WHEC TV-10

Deployment ceremony for National Guard soldiers to be held Saturday

GENESEO, N.Y. 130 New York Army National Guard soldiers are being honored Saturday afternoon in Geneseo before deploying overseas. Soldiers who drill out of Geneseo along with military police out of New York City will say goodbye to their families at the National War Plane Museum. The ceremony starts at...
