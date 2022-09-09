ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Sam Pittman weighs in on Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas

The storylines write themselves in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week as former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino makes his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium when his Missouri State Bears come to town to face the No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday kickoff. Petrino,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Mark Stoops responds to being a candidate at Nebraska

Just because he passed Bear Bryant to become the winningest coach in Kentucky football history doesn't mean Mark Stoops is ready to take on another challenge just yet. It what has become an annual ritual, Stoops' name has been bandied about for another college football coaching vacancy, this time at Nebraska, where Scott Frost was ousted after four seasons following a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job

MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Adrian Martinez shares sympathy for Scott Frost after Nebraska firing

The Sunday firing of Scott Frost at Nebraska sparked plenty of national reaction as the first major move of the 2022 coaching cycle, as well as reaction from those closely tied to the program. One of those individuals is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who committed to and played for Frost at Nebraska from 2018-21. During a media session on Tuesday, Martinez was asked about the decision by the Huskers to move on.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Michigan football recruiting visitors progress report

In the first two weeks, Michigan has defeated Colorado State and Hawaii by a combined total of 107-17. The Wolverines have overmatched both their opponents and look primed for another big season. On the recruiting front, they have brought in several prospects the last couple of weekends. The Michigan Insider...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Shane Lyons issues statement on Neal Brown

Shane Lyons has issued a statement on the Mountaineer Football program, as well as Head Coach Neal Brown. The West Virginia University Athletic Director did not put the statement out publicly, or release it to local media. Instead, he issued it in response to an Associated Press story by John Raby.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Auburn players offer early scout on Penn State

AUBURN, Alabama — Derick Hall couldn’t wait any longer. Auburn starts team film study with coaches Monday on game weeks. But Hall, presumably after taking in some football on the first Sunday of the NFL season, started some individual work on Penn State’s offensive tape early. That...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

POLLS: No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State, score, predictions, top performers

After improving to 2-0 with a 44-30 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the Missouri State Bears into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) for a Week 3 matchup. This will be the 8th meeting between the two programs and first since 2011. The Razorbacks have won each of the seven matchups to this point.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Please Bear With Me: What happened at BYU?

What a wild night it was in Provo, Utah as the Bears fell in double OT 26-20 to the BYU Cougars. It was a sloppy and undisciplined game for the Bears, but they somehow managed to stay in the game with a chance to win at the end. From full moons, cougar tails, and 60,000 plus screaming mormons it is sure to be the toughest atmosphere Baylor will see this year even with trips to Austin and Norman in the future.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Tennessee football: Bru McCoy triggers media reaction after first two games with Vols

Tennessee football knew it needed additional reliability at the wide receiver spot behind Cedric Tillman this season and USC transfer Bru McCoy has been a pleasant surprise over his first two games. Cleared by the NCAA days before the opener, McCoy has tallied seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, stirring up media reaction across the SEC as one of the league's talented playmakers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko updates recruitment

Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko has been taking his official visits after cutting down his list to nine. Nwoko is down to NC State, Northwestern, Providence, Georgia Tech, Cal, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and Miami. “I just recently cut my list down from 30 offers to nine schools,” he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Travis Hunter injury update: Deion Sanders comments on Jackson State football star's return timeline

Travis Hunter did not play in Jackson State's 16-3 win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic, but his injury will not keep him out long-term according to Deion Sanders. Hunter, a two-way freshman starter for the Tigers at wide receiver and cornerback, was dynamic in JSU's season-opening win over Florida A&M with two pass breakups and is a five-star signee.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of night game against Nevada

After a 1-1 start, the Hawkeyes will host a home night game against Nevada on Saturday. Iowa's offense ranked dead last in the country by total points and yardage. "I thought our guys really worked hard, missed some opportunities. Not that there were a lot of them, but the ones that were there, couldn't cash in," Ferentz said during his opening statement on Saturday. "Did a lot of good things on defense certainly and a lot of big special teams plays, and then stating the obvious, we have work to do, obviously, to move the football, and we're going to have to score points to be successful. That's where our focus goes."
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Updated scouting report on No. 1 running back and Louisville commit Rueben Owens

El Campo (Texas) High School standout and Louisville commit Rueben Owens sits atop the Top247 running back rankings and in the top three overall prospects in the Lone Star State's 2023 class. an industry-generated 247Sports Composite five-star, Owens has established himself over the past couple of years as an elite back with exceptional long-term potential.
LOUISVILLE, KY

