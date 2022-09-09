I wish the King the best of luck with the monarchy and hope he will be able to carry on the same graciousness his mother did as Queen. His mention of his son, Harry, was from the heart and showed his love for both of his sons. I commend and support him.
I support, King Charles statement about Harry and Meghan. During these times, the family needs to heal. The King knows what it's like to walk away for love.
Harry turned his back on his Heritage, his Ancestry, a slap in the face to the Monarchy. Harry's choice, i believe Meghan pushed it. Im sure Harry's regretted it, hard to take back words. Sad. but it will never b same. Charles,and,William dont want him around, especially Miss Glamorous. Harry flew in and out, was gone in less than 12 hours. He's no longer welcome. The Guards have changed now.
