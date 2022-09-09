GOT7's Jackson releases solo album, 'Blue' music video

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- GOT7 member Jackson Wang is back with new music.

The 28-year-old K-pop star released the solo album Magic Man and a music video for the song "Blue" on Friday.

The "Blue" video shows Jackson fall through the skies and plunge into water. The singer is seen about to surface at the end of the video.

Magic Man also features the songs "Blow," "Cruel," "Champagne Cool," "Go Ghost," "Drive It Like You Stole It," "Come Alive," "Just Like Magic," "All the Way" and "Dopamine."

Jackson released the "Cruel" music video in July.

Magic Man is Jackson's second full-length solo album after Mirrors, released in 2019.

GOT7 also consists of Mark, Jay B, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. The South Korean boy band last released the self-titled EP Got7 in May.