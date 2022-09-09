Odell Beckham Jr hoists Vince Lombardi trophy and wears Rams colors leaving fans all thinking the same thing

ODELL BECKHAM JR took everybody by surprise at the NFL's opening game.

The current NFL free agent wide receiver who won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season was seen before Thursday night's kickoff hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Super Bowl appearance ended prematurely with a knee injury Credit: AP

Odell Beckham Jr. returned to SoFi Stadium clad in blue, yellow, and white Credit: Reuters

Clad in Rams colors, the question on everyone's lips was: Is OBJ coming back?

Well, the three-time Pro Bowler did admit his love for the franchise after the game.

Beckham Jr. tweeted: "My heart is wit them Rams… they show me what the NFL is suppose to be like … and we won a ring, I’m forever grateful !"

That being said, Beckham Jr. had joked before the game that he would sign with whoever won Thursday night's game.

This led former Rams teammate and now Buffalo linebacker Von Miller to try and lure Beckham Jr. over to their side after winning 31-10.

Miller said: "I mean what he said [was] whoever won this game, that's where he was gonna go.

"There's truth behind every joke. We just have to see. He was a huge part of our (LA's) success last year. Whenever he gets healthy, I'm sure there's a lot of teams that are going to be wanting him. "

But whether or not Beckham Jr., who is recovering from an ACL injury, is ready to return to the game appears to be a whole other question.

Beckham Jr. tweeted during the game that he was: "At this game overwhelmed wit emotion I don’t kno how to feel

"… part of me wants to be out there and the other part of me is enjoying watchin the benefits of the hard work these people put in!"

Whether Beckham Jr. ultimately re-signs with the Rams or not, it's clear his time there has a special place in his heart.