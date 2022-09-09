ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
CHICAGO, IL
AccuWeather

Flash flooding impacts Chicago

Rounds of heavy rain caused hundreds of basements to flood and many cars to be stranded around Chicago on Sunday. A rainstorm that impacted the Chicago area throughout the day on Sunday, Sept. 11, caused water pipes to burst and cars to stall on streets throughout the city. A Flash...
CHICAGO, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Free Hot Dogs For Everyone In Illinois If Bears Make Playoffs

If you like free hot dogs, then you better hope the Chicago Bears make the playoffs this year. Chicago Bears Fans Are Jumping Back On The Bandwagon. It only took one win to get the Chicago Bears fans back on the orange and blue kool-aid. The city didn't expect much and got a big surprise. Of course, it will still be a long season but this was a good start.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
CBS Chicago

Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
thelansingjournal.com

Lansing history: The Lans Theater building

LANSING, Ill. (September 13, 2022) – It was in September 1945 that The Times first reported, “Plans and specifications have been completed for a $100,000 movie theater in Lansing. The land has been acquired and the project formed. Actual construction awaits only the availability of materials.”. Two years...
LANSING, IL
wjol.com

Rebuilding DuPage County: Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

Gov. Pritzker’s historic capital program improving infrastructure throughout Illinois. Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in DuPage County are underway or planned to begin, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan capital program. Eight major projects represent a total investment of more than $37 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
POLITICO

Bailey’s suburban woes

Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
ILLINOIS STATE
Affricity

What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?

Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
cohaitungchi.com

40 Amazing Activities For An Unforgettable January In Chicago

It’s time to finally say goodbye to 2021, and welcome in 2022. It’s time to finally say goodbye to 2021, and welcome in 2022. January is here marking the end of another of the most turbulent years in our recent history. We start off a year anew with renewed hope, vaccines are in circulation, Chicago is alive and kicking and we’ve taken another step towards normalcy.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Possible freight railroad strike could shut down multiple Metra lines

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A possible railroad strike is looming – and it could have a major impact on your travel plans and beyond.The Biden administration has been working to avert the strike, which could begin late this coming Friday and could cost the U.S. economy at least $2 billion daily in lost productivity, potentially sparking yet another supply chain crisis.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, service on nine different Metra lines in the Chicago area could also come to a halt if the strike happens. The tracks on the Metra lines are owned by freight railroad companies...
CHICAGO, IL

