UNC, NC State custom football jerseys are on sale for the first time. How much do the players get?

Their last meeting was in the Final Four for a spot in the national title game. Duke and North Carolina's next game will be Feb. 4 in Durham. It will be the first meeting for new Duke coach Jon Scheyer, who took over the program from Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. The teams, both expected to be title contenders in 2023, will also meet in the regular-season finale on March 4 in Chapel Hill.

DURHAM, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO