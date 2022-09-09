UNC, NC State custom football jerseys are on sale for the first time. How much do the players get?

Read full article on original website
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16th
Residents protest changes to Raleigh's zoning code
NCCU prepares for another rival after big win
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forums
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh Improv
ACC men's basketball schedule: Duke, UNC to meet on Feb. 4 in Scheyer's first rivalry game as head coach
Their last meeting was in the Final Four for a spot in the national title game. Duke and North Carolina's next game will be Feb. 4 in Durham. It will be the first meeting for new Duke coach Jon Scheyer, who took over the program from Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. The teams, both expected to be title contenders in 2023, will also meet in the regular-season finale on March 4 in Chapel Hill.
Duke basketball: Five-star recruit gets visit from entire coaching staff
The Duke basketball coaching staff is going “all in” for a prized five-star recruit. Gestures that are made on the recruiting trail are a clear sign how bad a program wants a recruit and the Duke basketball coaching staff have made its intentions very clear. The entire Blue...
balldurham.com
Duke basketball jumping in water with Kentucky, UNC for five-star recruit
The Duke basketball program could be battling Kentucky, North Carolina for prized recruit. The current leaders for five-star guard Ian Jackson appears to be the Kentucky Wildcats but the Duke basketball program continues to mull its interest in the Cardinal Hayes (NY) standout. Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff will...
WRAL Power Rankings: UNC falls despite improving to 3-0
North Carolina improved to 3-0 and avoided a loss against a Sun Belt Conference opponent with a 35-28 victory at Georgia State on Saturday, but the Tar Heels still managed to fall in the latest WRAL Power Rankings behind an Appalachian State team they already defeated in their opening game.
WITN
NC State Rolls at Home, NC ACC schools sweep the day, App State Stuns #6 Texas A&M
RALEIGH, N.C (AP) - Devin Leary tied a program record by accounting for six touchdowns to help No. 18 North Carolina State beat Charleston Southern 55-3. The Wolfpack’s defense held the Championship Subdivision opponent to 150 total yards. Leary threw four TD passes, including a perfect wheel route to Jordan Houston. He also had a 40-yarder after shrugging a blitzer from his back to deliver the ball downfield. The runaway win gave N.C. State a chance to clean up mistakes from a narrow road win at East Carolina. Sam Babbush’s 48-yard field goal midway through the third quarter helped Charleston Southern break up the shutout.
Duke and UNC earn top rankings by US News. Here's where other NC universities stand.
Duke University took the top national ranking for North Carolina universities, while UNC-Chapel Hill ranked 5th among public universities and 15th for best value.
Big C Waffles is launching in Kernersville on September 16th. Big C has already become a local favorite in Durham, where their original location was established in 2017 after a successful food truck run in the Triangle.
Eastern NC charity golf tournament garners new name after late founders
The event at the Jacksonville Country Club will now be known as the Jimmie and Jane Autry Memorial Golf Tournament.
jocoreport.com
Eggs Up Grill Opens In Garner Today
GARNER – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, began serving the most important meal of the day at 6 a.m. today (Monday) in Garner, N.C. Its new location is located at 2686 Timber Drive in Garner Town Square. The restaurant is the third for franchise partners and brothers Scott and Rob Johnson, who own locations in Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs.
Denny's Sued by Former NFL Players' Restaurant Company
Denny’s, Inc., along with its franchisor DFO, LLC, is being sued by RWDT Foods, Inc. co-owned by ex-NFL player, Donnell Thompson, president of the restaurateurs’ company. RWDT owns two Denny’s franchises, one in Fayetteville, N.C., and the other in North Charleston, S.C. The complaint, alleging Breach of...
Poets and Quants
Former Ph.D. Student Files Racial Discrimination Suit Against UNC Kenan-Flagler
From Chapel Hill, North Carolina: The University of North Carolina is facing allegations of racial discrimination as a former graduate student filed a federal lawsuit against UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School claiming discrimination and retaliation, according to local news reports. The attorney for the former student, Rose Brown, told local...
Adam Sandler to play Raleigh show
Raleigh, N.C. — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler will be bringing his upcoming comedy tour to PNC Arena in Raleigh on Nov. 13, the venue announced Monday. Sandler's North American tour starts Oct. 21 in Allentown, Penn. The tour will include 15 cities. The former "Saturday Night Live" star...
Free spicy chicken biscuit available this week at Raleigh area Chick-fil-A's
Treat yourself to a free spicy chicken biscuit at Chick-fil-A this week.
Raleigh eyeing 11,000-acre plot of rural land with plans to add more homes
Raleigh, N.C. — A massive 1,700-home development between Poole, New Hope, and Rock Quarry roads in Raleigh is transforming an area known as Olde Towne. But that development only pales in comparison to a piece of land just east of Raleigh that the city is looking to annex. Witnessing...
QueenBurger, with its excellent smashburgers, is ready to open in Durham. Here's when.
Durham’s QueenBurger debuts this week as the backyard cookout that never ends.
RDU On the Rise: Big fish, pot and democracy
Hi there! I’m Brian Gordon, the N&O’s technology and innovation reporter delivering this week’s RDU On the Rise.
More than 800 people sign petition to urge town of Wake Forest to protect forestland in Joyner Park from development
Wake Forest, N.C. — More than 800 people have signed on to a petition against a proposed rezoning of wooded land across from Wake Forest’s largest community park. Raleigh-based developer Church Street Company wants to rezone the 68 acres of land on Harris Road across from Joyner Park to build more than 230 homes and townhomes.
cbs17
Gunshots fired in Chapel Hill blocks from UNC campus; police seek Lexus SUV
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Several gunshots were fired in a Chapel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon and police said they are looking for a Lexus SUV. The incident was reported just before 5:25 p.m. in the area of Caldwell Street and Mitchell Lane — about four blocks northeast of the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.
Looking for work in Triangle? These 25 companies have 3,000+ openings
RALEIGH – Looking for work? Some of the largest and best-known companies in the Triangle are looking right now to fill more than 3,000 jobs. However, the total number is down from over 4,000 as WRAL TechWire reported a month ago. Here’s the latest on Triangle job openings at...
helpmechas.com
Coming Soon Fly From Raleigh/Durham, NC To The Bahamas
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. This fall, Bahamasair will begin nonstop flights from RDU (Raliegh/Durham International Airport) to the tropical destination of Freeport, Grand Bahama, with connections to Nassau. When service begins in November, Bahamasair will become RDU’s 14th airline, and Freeport will be its 7th international destination. The Bahamas Islands are popular with tourists and will fill a void for those who enjoy scuba diving, boating adventures, and exploring tropical beaches.
