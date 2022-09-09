ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

3 Cryptocurrencies To Purchase Right Now For Massive Gains: Big Eyes Coin, Vechain, And Tezos

Investors are interested to know which project is better for long-term cryptocurrency investment, given the regular addition of new cryptocurrencies to the market. Three of the most well-known cryptocurrencies right now, Vechain (VET), Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and Tezos (XTZ), have the potential to provide exceptional investment prospects with substantial returns. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a brand-new cryptocurrency in presale, is poised to change how meme currencies are seen across the cryptocurrency industry. The reason why Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could be the most profitable cryptocurrency, alongside Tezos (XTZ) and Vechain (VET), to purchase right now will be covered in this post.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Alex Kruger Predicts Ethereum Will Shoot Up As Major Upgrade Approaches – But There’s a Catch

Economist and crypto trader Alex Kruger believes that Ethereum (ETH) could rally as it transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, colloquially known as the merge. Kruger tells his 145,500 Twitter followers that the August inflation numbers as measured by the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator, which is next scheduled to be released on September 13th, will boost risk assets over the short term.
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims

Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
ambcrypto.com

Cardano: Latest Vasil fork enhancements has ADA holders feeling like…

Cardano’s [ADA] demand, from institutional or retail investors, seems to be rising since the beginning of this year. Well, despite the bearish trend, institutional investors have shown interest in altcoin investment products as per CoinShares’ report. Thus, offering exposure to Cardano [ADA] and other tokens. But the question...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu’s whales have this to say to SHIB’s traders

The euphoria around meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has translated into a rapid surge in accumulation recently. The number of SHIB holders has now hit an all-time high after peaking at 1.22 million. This historic peak comes after a period of strong accumulation of late. There has also been a hike in whale holdings as strong bullish signals were sent across the crypto-industry for Shiba Inu.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio Hits Highest Value in 636 days

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin taker buy sell ratio has surged up to a high not seen since almost two years ago. Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio Observes Uplift In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the taker buy sell ratio is now at its highest value in 636 days.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Would Be Ready For $24,000 If This Happens; What Is That?

Bitcoin (BTC) despite showing bearish signs against tether (USDT) as the price plunged to $18,500 recently, with many traders and investors sweating on their long open position. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) quickly bounced off from that region after forming a bullish divergence on the four-hour chart and has shown...
NEWSBTC

Wise To Invest In Uniglo (GLO) Early, Otherwise, Binance Coin (BNB) And Ripple (XRP) Like Gains Could Be Missed

It is often said that hindsight is 20/20. If only we knew then what we know now, we could have made different choices and enjoyed different outcomes. The same can be said about investing. So many people see the amazing gains that some investors have made in cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin and Ripple, and they wish they had invested sooner. But there is good news. It is not too late to invest in cryptocurrencies. In fact, there are many reasons to believe that now is a great time to invest in Uniglo.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin (BTC) Closes Week Above $21K, Is Bullish Reversal In Sight?

The expectation of every crypto investor this month is to see some bullish trends in the market. Many top assets have recorded more pullbacks than rallies in the months following the overall market crash. Every week starts and ends with a new trend for the green or the reds. This...
NEWSBTC

Solana Shows Bullish Signs Ahead Of 1D Breakout, Can Price Go To $45?

Solana (SOL) develops bullish sentiments against tether (USDT), as the price of Solana (SOL) seeks to rise with an impending breakout above the current resistance. Bitcoin (BTC) gained significant strength after closing the weekly candle on a high note, with the price remaining above $21,700 for the first time in weeks. Most crypto assets, including Solana (SOL), have benefited from this, with the price aiming to break out. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC

Investor Sentiment Sees Sharp Positive Spike Following Crypto market Recovery

The crypto market has been able to recover above $1 trillion once more after the market rally that was triggered by the Ethereum Merge. This has resulted in more positive market sentiment from investors, causing the Fear & Greed Index to move clear of the extreme fear territory. Such spikes in sentiment can often spell positive news for the digital assets in the space.
