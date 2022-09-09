Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
3 Cryptocurrencies To Purchase Right Now For Massive Gains: Big Eyes Coin, Vechain, And Tezos
Investors are interested to know which project is better for long-term cryptocurrency investment, given the regular addition of new cryptocurrencies to the market. Three of the most well-known cryptocurrencies right now, Vechain (VET), Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and Tezos (XTZ), have the potential to provide exceptional investment prospects with substantial returns. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a brand-new cryptocurrency in presale, is poised to change how meme currencies are seen across the cryptocurrency industry. The reason why Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could be the most profitable cryptocurrency, alongside Tezos (XTZ) and Vechain (VET), to purchase right now will be covered in this post.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says One DeFi Altcoin Is an ‘Absolute Steal’, Updates Outlook on Compound and Axie Infinity
A popular crypto trader says that the native asset of the lending and borrowing platform Aave (AAVE) may surge to around $300 by the second quarter of 2023. Altcoin Sherpa tells his 182,700 Twitter followers that buying AAVE as it trades sideways could be an absolute steal given the huge upside potential.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Alex Kruger Predicts Ethereum Will Shoot Up As Major Upgrade Approaches – But There’s a Catch
Economist and crypto trader Alex Kruger believes that Ethereum (ETH) could rally as it transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, colloquially known as the merge. Kruger tells his 145,500 Twitter followers that the August inflation numbers as measured by the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator, which is next scheduled to be released on September 13th, will boost risk assets over the short term.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price This Tad Close To Reclaim $23,000 – Will It Hit The Target?
Bitcoin (BTC) easily brushed past the $22,500 mark today as seen a couple of hours ago. Bitcoin registered 18% gains so far since September 9. Bitcoin was able to peak on a Monday and as shown on Coingecko charts, BTC was trading at $22,610, up 14.5% in the last seven days.
NEWSBTC
Chiliz and Big Eyes Coin: Two Ethereum-based Cryptos that Might Overthrow the Binance Crypto Project
Crypto networks like Binance utilize smart contracts to facilitate their operations. The Binance project was created to improve services offered on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Compared with the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, Binance (BNB) offers faster and cheaper services to its users. However, in terms of community members’ integration, the Big...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims
Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Latest Vasil fork enhancements has ADA holders feeling like…
Cardano’s [ADA] demand, from institutional or retail investors, seems to be rising since the beginning of this year. Well, despite the bearish trend, institutional investors have shown interest in altcoin investment products as per CoinShares’ report. Thus, offering exposure to Cardano [ADA] and other tokens. But the question...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu’s whales have this to say to SHIB’s traders
The euphoria around meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has translated into a rapid surge in accumulation recently. The number of SHIB holders has now hit an all-time high after peaking at 1.22 million. This historic peak comes after a period of strong accumulation of late. There has also been a hike in whale holdings as strong bullish signals were sent across the crypto-industry for Shiba Inu.
PETS・
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio Hits Highest Value in 636 days
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin taker buy sell ratio has surged up to a high not seen since almost two years ago. Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio Observes Uplift In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the taker buy sell ratio is now at its highest value in 636 days.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Would Be Ready For $24,000 If This Happens; What Is That?
Bitcoin (BTC) despite showing bearish signs against tether (USDT) as the price plunged to $18,500 recently, with many traders and investors sweating on their long open position. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) quickly bounced off from that region after forming a bullish divergence on the four-hour chart and has shown...
NEWSBTC
Wise To Invest In Uniglo (GLO) Early, Otherwise, Binance Coin (BNB) And Ripple (XRP) Like Gains Could Be Missed
It is often said that hindsight is 20/20. If only we knew then what we know now, we could have made different choices and enjoyed different outcomes. The same can be said about investing. So many people see the amazing gains that some investors have made in cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin and Ripple, and they wish they had invested sooner. But there is good news. It is not too late to invest in cryptocurrencies. In fact, there are many reasons to believe that now is a great time to invest in Uniglo.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Closes Week Above $21K, Is Bullish Reversal In Sight?
The expectation of every crypto investor this month is to see some bullish trends in the market. Many top assets have recorded more pullbacks than rallies in the months following the overall market crash. Every week starts and ends with a new trend for the green or the reds. This...
Steve Jobs' Wife Recalls Apple Co-Founder Spiritual Exploration In India: 'He Had A Very Sophisticated Notion...'
Late Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell, along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former design chief Jony Ive remembered Jobs’ legacy on Wednesday at the Code Conference in Los Angeles, hours after the U.S. tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone. What Happened: Powell recollected...
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Bitcoin Brutalized After August CPI Data Release | BTCUSD September 13, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we take a look at Bitcoin price action following today’s selloff in reaction to August CPI numbers. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 13, 2022. Today just so happened to be August CPI numbers release day, so volatility was...
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Bitcoin Weekly Chart Fires Bottom Signals At Open | BTCUSD September 12, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we take a closer look at a variety of bullish signals in Bitcoin that fired with the most recent weekly open. However, the cryptocurrency market isn’t out of the woods, as this week must confirm the signals with a strong close.
NEWSBTC
Solana Shows Bullish Signs Ahead Of 1D Breakout, Can Price Go To $45?
Solana (SOL) develops bullish sentiments against tether (USDT), as the price of Solana (SOL) seeks to rise with an impending breakout above the current resistance. Bitcoin (BTC) gained significant strength after closing the weekly candle on a high note, with the price remaining above $21,700 for the first time in weeks. Most crypto assets, including Solana (SOL), have benefited from this, with the price aiming to break out. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Investor Sentiment Sees Sharp Positive Spike Following Crypto market Recovery
The crypto market has been able to recover above $1 trillion once more after the market rally that was triggered by the Ethereum Merge. This has resulted in more positive market sentiment from investors, causing the Fear & Greed Index to move clear of the extreme fear territory. Such spikes in sentiment can often spell positive news for the digital assets in the space.
