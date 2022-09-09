Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bristol Press
Umunakwe promises no more home losses for CCSU after Devils fall to Sacred Heart 14-10
NEW BRITAIN – On the heels of a Week 1 loss at UConn, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils were ready to kick off their conference schedule from the friendly confines of Arute Field. The Devils welcomed the in-state rival Sacred Heart Pioneers, who were also on the hunt for offensive results after being shut out at Lafayette a week ago.
Bristol Press
Bristol Central football needs to limit turnovers, defensive lapses heading into Week 2
Bristol Central football had a rough start to the 2022 season Friday night. Plagued by turnovers and defensive lapses at the most inopportune times and unable to capitalize on the mistakes of the opponent, the Rams dropped a 21-14 decision to Manchester is a game that was not decided until the final minute.
5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut
We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
Bristol Press
Farmer Minor visiting Bristol for the last time
BRISTOL – Farmer Minor, Daisy the Pig and Dixie Cup the Pug are visiting Bristol for the last time this year, supporting child literacy at Manross Library this Wednesday and Imagine Nation on Sept. 29 for the annual “Kiss a Pig” contest fundraiser. The “Pig out on...
Milford teen, accused of murdering fellow student athlete, still has not entered a plea
MILFORD, Conn. — 17 year old Raul Valle, a former student athlete from St. Joseph High School of Trumbull, who is accused of murdering Fairfield Prep student athlete Jimmy McGrath at a May house party, has still not entered a plea in this case. But, he was back in Milford Superior Court Monday.
New Haven mass to remember 9/11 victims, first responders
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Catholic community at Saint Bernadette’s Church in New Haven held a memorial and thanksgiving mass for the men and women who rushed into the Twin Towers and never came out. The mass served as a reminder for those who died in the line of duty, those who died of […]
School bus hasn't picked up New Haven 4th grader once in the first 2 weeks of school
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven 4th grader, with special needs, has not been receiving the school bus service he is entitled to by state law, according to his mother, who spoke exclusively with FOX61 Monday. Zioun Canady got off of his school bus Monday afternoon at his...
Bristol Press
Bristol, Plymouth police chiefs join former Bristol deputy chief in receiving 'Distinguished Chiefs' recognition
Police chiefs in Bristol and Plymouth, as well as a former deputy chief in Bristol, will be recognized at an honorary dinner event later this month, having been named this year’s “Distinguished Chiefs” by a nonprofit organization. Bristol police Chief Brian Gould, Plymouth police Chief Karen Krasicky...
HipHopDX.com
Cam'ron, Ma$e & Jadakiss Announce 3 Headed Monster Tour
Cam’ron, Ma$e and Jadakiss are hitting the road together this fall. The legendary New York trio announced the 3 Headed Monster Tour on Friday (September 9), a co-headlining tour that will see them share the stage in cities throughout the East Coast and Southeast next month. The seven-date trek...
Owls, Falcons Make New Friends
The parks department’s Martin Torresquintero sent in these photos and this write-up about New Haven’s annual Migration Festival, which took place at Lighthouse Point Park Sunday. Despite the less-than-ideal wind and weather conditions for migrating birds and hawk watching, several species of raptor, dragonflies, and butterflies were observed...
Bristol Press
Man shot in Plainville; suspect on the loose
PLAINVILLE – A man shot outside an apartment complex on Monday – believed to be the first shooting in town in more than a decade – is expected to survive. The 22-year-old, who has not been identified, was shot twice while parked in his car outside the Hamlin View Terrace apartment complex, located at 369 Woodford Ave., around 10:28 a.m. The first responding officers found him in an upper stairwell of the condo complex, as it is believed he went inside the building looking for help, according to Chief Christopher Vanghele.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Eyewitness News
Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom
Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field. Updated: 13 hours ago. Police say a football player from Woodstock Academy was sent to the hospital after a medical incident...
See it: Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party in Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. -- A bear crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut.It happened last weekend in Hartford.Video shows the large black bear making a beeline for a picnic table filled with food and devouring some cupcakes.Alert parents were able to get all the kids safely inside, where they waited for the bear to leave.
NBC Connecticut
Banned Decades Ago, Lead Paint Still Causing Poisoning
Lead-based paint was banned for use in residential homes in 1978. Yet, many Connecticut cities are still seeing cases of lead poisoning related to it, and many of those cases are children. As required by state law, children are to be screened for lead poisoning twice before the age of...
ABA Journal
Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney
Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
Four hospitalized in Bridgeport car accident
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been hospitalized following a two-car accident On Briarwood Avenue in Bridgeport on Saturday night. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of one of the vehicles. They suffered lower extremity injuries and was brought to the hospital. Two children in the same car suffered serious injuries, according to officials. […]
Scribe
167 Drome Ave, Stratford, CT
This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable - Property Id: 987114. This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable ranch house located in a quiet neighborhood. With easy access to shopping centers and a 5 minute drive to the beach, this one level home offers a living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a full bath and accessible attic.
Eyewitness News
Silver alert issued for missing teen, Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued on Wednesday for Hailey Hollister, 16, of Middletown. She has still not been found and the family is asking for help. Hailey is a 16-year-old white female with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5′4″ and 170 pounds.
News 12
State police: Major crime squad investigates Farmington River
A major crimes squad conducted an investigation Sunday at the Farmington River. Connecticut state police said Farmington police called for their assistance after a rug was found in the river by a social media influencer. As of Sunday night, they said the investigation was in its preliminary stages. They added...
