New Britain, CT

i95 ROCK

5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut

We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Farmer Minor visiting Bristol for the last time

BRISTOL – Farmer Minor, Daisy the Pig and Dixie Cup the Pug are visiting Bristol for the last time this year, supporting child literacy at Manross Library this Wednesday and Imagine Nation on Sept. 29 for the annual “Kiss a Pig” contest fundraiser. The “Pig out on...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

New Haven mass to remember 9/11 victims, first responders

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Catholic community at Saint Bernadette’s Church in New Haven held a memorial and thanksgiving mass for the men and women who rushed into the Twin Towers and never came out. The mass served as a reminder for those who died in the line of duty, those who died of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
HipHopDX.com

Cam'ron, Ma$e & Jadakiss Announce 3 Headed Monster Tour

Cam’ron, Ma$e and Jadakiss are hitting the road together this fall. The legendary New York trio announced the 3 Headed Monster Tour on Friday (September 9), a co-headlining tour that will see them share the stage in cities throughout the East Coast and Southeast next month. The seven-date trek...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Owls, Falcons Make New Friends

The parks department’s Martin Torresquintero sent in these photos and this write-up about New Haven’s annual Migration Festival, which took place at Lighthouse Point Park Sunday. Despite the less-than-ideal wind and weather conditions for migrating birds and hawk watching, several species of raptor, dragonflies, and butterflies were observed...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Man shot in Plainville; suspect on the loose

PLAINVILLE – A man shot outside an apartment complex on Monday – believed to be the first shooting in town in more than a decade – is expected to survive. The 22-year-old, who has not been identified, was shot twice while parked in his car outside the Hamlin View Terrace apartment complex, located at 369 Woodford Ave., around 10:28 a.m. The first responding officers found him in an upper stairwell of the condo complex, as it is believed he went inside the building looking for help, according to Chief Christopher Vanghele.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom

Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field. Updated: 13 hours ago. Police say a football player from Woodstock Academy was sent to the hospital after a medical incident...
BRISTOL, CT
CBS New York

See it: Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A bear crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut.It happened last weekend in Hartford.Video shows the large black bear making a beeline for a picnic table filled with food and devouring some cupcakes.Alert parents were able to get all the kids safely inside, where they waited for the bear to leave.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Banned Decades Ago, Lead Paint Still Causing Poisoning

Lead-based paint was banned for use in residential homes in 1978. Yet, many Connecticut cities are still seeing cases of lead poisoning related to it, and many of those cases are children. As required by state law, children are to be screened for lead poisoning twice before the age of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABA Journal

Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney

Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Four hospitalized in Bridgeport car accident

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been hospitalized following a two-car accident On Briarwood Avenue in Bridgeport on Saturday night. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of one of the vehicles. They suffered lower extremity injuries and was brought to the hospital. Two children in the same car suffered serious injuries, according to officials. […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Scribe

167 Drome Ave, Stratford, CT

This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable - Property Id: 987114. This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable ranch house located in a quiet neighborhood. With easy access to shopping centers and a 5 minute drive to the beach, this one level home offers a living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a full bath and accessible attic.
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Silver alert issued for missing teen, Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued on Wednesday for Hailey Hollister, 16, of Middletown. She has still not been found and the family is asking for help. Hailey is a 16-year-old white female with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5′4″ and 170 pounds.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
News 12

State police: Major crime squad investigates Farmington River

A major crimes squad conducted an investigation Sunday at the Farmington River. Connecticut state police said Farmington police called for their assistance after a rug was found in the river by a social media influencer. As of Sunday night, they said the investigation was in its preliminary stages. They added...
FARMINGTON, CT

