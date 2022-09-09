QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Meet Sampson! This adorable boy is searching for his new furever home! Sampson is a medium sized shepherd/cattle dog mix born in 2019. We believe he may do well in a home with another large/medium dog after a slow introduction and kids over the age of 6. Due to a high prey drive, he cannot go to a home with a cat. Sampson is one smart cookie and will do anything for a treat! Our sweet boy is looking for an active home that will continue his training. We love Sampson and we’re hoping you will too! Come meet him today!

MILAN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO