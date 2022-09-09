Read full article on original website
Brown Bag Lunch live concerts returning to the Bettendorf Public Library
The Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch concert series is returning to a live format, kicking off the season on Friday, September 23rd at 12:00 p.m. with a 45-minute music performance. Brown Bag Lunch offers community members of all ages to bring a meal to enjoy alongside a free concert. The September event will feature singer, songwriter Lewis Knudsen playing in a variety of styles. The concert takes place at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend.
Senior Star at Elmore Place
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Senior living never looked (or felt!) so good!. Haley Flenker and Annette Martinez, Senior Star at Elmore Place, share details and visuals to convey how the talented and experienced staff puts residents first in delivering the best in personalized aging services. Senior Star has been recognized by...
Iowa Gilda’s Club Holding Trumps And Tricks Euchre Tournament
Trumps & Tricks 2022 20th Annual Euchre Fundraiser will be held by Iowa Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Thursday, November 3rd 5:30p to 9p at Starlite Ballroom, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. All Proceeds to Benefits Gilda’s Club Quad Cities and One Eighty. The $40 per person covers entry fee,...
From beer battered tenderloins to scorpion tails: New bar and grill coming to downtown
A former popular downtown bar will soon reopen with a new owner, a new name and an expanded food menu. Opie’s Bar and Grill expects to open in late October or early November at 158 N. Broad St., former home of Fat Fish Pub. Opie’s will offer traditional and unique grill items for lunch and dinner six days a week.
Cirque Musica Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre
Cirque Musica is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to Adler Theatre on Saturday, November 26th, “Wonderland” is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience.
What Do You Want For Dinner? Check Out Your Options With The QuadCities.com Local Restaurants Listings!
Check out our awesome listing of area restaurants offering carry-out, drive-through and pickup options!. QuadCities.com offers you a list of local restaurants, bars and cafes that serve up a number of your favorite dishes. If you have information about a businesses not listed here, please feel free to send a...
Illinois’ Black Box Theatre Holding Auditions For ‘All Is Calm’
Another round of auditions for the Black Box Theatre’s production of All Is Calm is scheduled for September 17 from 1:00 to 2:30. The all accapella sung musical is written by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach and tells the story of The Western Front in World War I, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. All Is Calm will be music directed by Ron May and staged by Lora Adams.
'You are going to rip the heart out of our community' | Walcott Elementary parents voice opposition to potential closure
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Outraged parents lined up at Davenport Community School District's council meeting Monday night to share their frustrations with the possible loss of Walcott Elementary. The proposed plan would remove kindergarten through fifth grade at the school in order to make it strictly a middle school, meaning...
PAW Patrol Live! Coming To The Quad Cities For Two PAWsome Shows
Parents of the Quad Cities, we have the perfect Christmas present to get your kids. If you littles are big fans of PAW Patrol (which we know every kid is) then we have a great announcement for you! PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is coming to the Quad Cities this spring for two shows and tickets go on sale very soon.
Moline Library Hosting Shred Day Event October 1
The Moline Public Library will host the ever popular “Shred Day” event on Saturday, October 1 from 9 am – 12pm in the Library’s parking lot. Bring personal documents in for secure destruction by Shred-it, using an onsite document destruction truck. Those participating are asked to...
Meet Your Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Sampson!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Meet Sampson! This adorable boy is searching for his new furever home! Sampson is a medium sized shepherd/cattle dog mix born in 2019. We believe he may do well in a home with another large/medium dog after a slow introduction and kids over the age of 6. Due to a high prey drive, he cannot go to a home with a cat. Sampson is one smart cookie and will do anything for a treat! Our sweet boy is looking for an active home that will continue his training. We love Sampson and we’re hoping you will too! Come meet him today!
One of downstate’s largest liquor stores coming soon to Galesburg
Galesburg soon will be home to one of the largest retail liquor stores in downstate Illinois. Northern Illinois-based chain Liquor ‘n’ Wine says it expects to open its ninth store as soon as Thanksgiving at 1576 N. Henderson St., the former site of Northgate Lanes bowling center. Original...
This Is Why Bettendorf’s New Waterpark Will Not Be Indoors
Bettendorf's new waterpark at 'The Landing' will not be indoors and city leaders are sharing why. The Bettendorf City Council met on Tuesday night to review results from the survey conducted about the new 'The Landing' project, including the waterpark. According to the Quad-City Times, about half of the comments sent to the city asked them to consider making the waterpark indoors instead of outdoors.
Illinois’ Len Brown’s Takin’ The Highway To The DANGER ZONE Tonight!
Danger Zone is flying into Len Brown’s, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline at 8 p.m. tonight!. Danger Zone is a Rock n Roll cover band for anyone who grew up in the 80’s or wish they had…bringing you the best songs of the best decade of music and a party that just doesn’t stop…a collaboration of seasoned musicians from the bands 911, Bonfire, Foreplay, Bad attitude, 90 proof, Hightop Fade and 1st Impression, playing your favorite songs from Journey, REO, The Cars, Billy Idol, Bon Jovi, Poison, Loverboy and Night Ranger to name a few.
earnthenecklace.com
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
Central Illinois Proud
Police: Remains of QC man missing for 28 years identified
UPDATE: A Moline man missing for 28 years drowned in 1994, Moline Police say. At a news conference Monday, Moline Police announced the remains of Steven Asplund have been identified. On Jan. 10, 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing to the Moline Police Department by his fiancée. He had lived...
Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Hosting Rockers 311 Saturday Night
311 is coming to Rhythm City Casino on Saturday, September 10, 2022! Tickets are available here: https://rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=134. Over the course of their amazing career, 311 has sold over 9 million albums/DVD’s in the U.S. alone. 311’s last 9 consecutive albums reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Charts and they’ve had 9 Top 10 radio hits, including three No. 1’s. Their list of hits includes “Down,” “All Mixed Up,” “Amber,” “Love Song,” “Come Original,” “Beautiful Disaster,” “Don’t Tread On Me,” “Hey You,” and “Sunset In July.”
Lottery luck strikes again in Bettendorf
It’s good to live in the Quad Cities if you play the Iowa Lottery. Marchelle Kosgard of Bettendorf is the latest lucky resident to win a major jackpot this summer. Kosgaard won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Wild Card” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at ExpressLane, 3718 State Street in […]
Charlie Berens Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre TONIGHT!
Davenport, IA (Monday, March 7, 2022) Charlie Berens will bring his Midwest Survival Guide Tour to the Adler Theatre in Davenport on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E 3rd St). Tickets are $25, $35 and $45.
Looking For POSITIVE News In Illinois And Iowa? Here’s The Good News For September!
Every month, QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6’s “Paula Sands Live” partner up for What’s The Good News, a look at great things happening in and around the Quad-Cities community. So what’s the good news for this month? Well…. Genesis and River Bandits Honor Addy. Genesis and the...
