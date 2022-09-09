Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therealdeal.com
Houston’s Heights is getting new luxury development
The Heights is getting another multifamily development — living up to its reputation as Houston’s fastest growing neighborhood. OHT Partners, a prominent developer from Austin formerly known as Oden Hughes, is planning an upscale apartment complex at 333 West 24th Street, the Houston Chronicle reports. The five-story, 359-unit...
therealdeal.com
Brookfield signs two more to Houston Center campus amid renovation
New York-based Brookfield Properties just landed two new tenants for its Houston Center development, the Houston Business Journal reports. The aptly named Houston Center is a 4.2 million square-foot mixed-use development smack dab in the middle of downtown Houston, with sky bridges connecting the project to. International law firm Reed...
therealdeal.com
Is alleged scammer back with eyes for Houston luxe homes?
A Houston woman arrested for fraud and identity theft 14 years ago is allegedly back — and seemingly on the hunt for luxury homes. In an internal email obtained by The Real Deal, Martha Turner Sotheby’s warned its agents that a woman going by the name Katherine Milliken has asked to view or tour several Houston properties listed with the firm.
therealdeal.com
Axiom Space moves into spacey former electronics store
A big-time NASA partner is moving into a former Fry’s Electronics store in Webster. Houston’s Axiom Space just inked a 146,000-square-foot lease at 21300 Gulf Freeway — right on the intersection with the NASA Bypass. The lease runs for 77 months, including renewal options, the Houston Business...
Comments / 0