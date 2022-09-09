Read full article on original website
Governor Noem recovering from back surgery
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is recovering from back surgery she had at the Mayo Clinic, according to a release from her office. This, the release stated, was following several weeks of medical treatment in South Dakota for a back injury. “Governor Noem developed an...
Thunder Valley opens conversation on representation with Lakota Media Summit
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This October, the Lakota Media Summit will bring together tribal leaders and media professionals, opening up a conversation about indigenous representation in media. “Thunder Valley CDC is bringing together Očhéthi Šakówiŋ leaders and media professionals so that we can lead in the telling of our...
Cooler temps for the end of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have an Air Quality Alert in effect for Northeast Wyoming until 1pm tomorrow due to the wildfire smoke. The smoke looks to clear out of our area on Wednesday. We also have a Fire Weather Watch from noon-8pm tomorrow for parts of Northeast Wyoming. Temperatures will still be a little bit warm tomorrow with most of our area seeing highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures will be in the 70s to end the week, and we also have some chances of rain for Thursday and Friday.
Thick Haze and Warm Today
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lots of smoke and haze in the sky again today as smoke from the western wildfires drifts overhead. Visibility might be reduced at times, and poor air quality could become an issue, especially in Wyoming where an air quality alert is in effect. Also, extreme fire danger today in Wyoming - Red Flag Warning in effect there, as well.
