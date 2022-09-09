Read full article on original website
Morning Update Van Meter Fire 9/13
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Containment has grown to 60 percent on the Van Meter Fire 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Operations Section Chief Matt Flock shared with nightshift crews that there will be less resources assigned to night shift which means that things are ramping down. He then reminded them that there was still work to be done in the southern section of the fire. The fire is in a good position on the northern divisions and crews are being moved to other priority areas around the fire.
Incident Command: A city within a city for all things wildfires
YREKA, Cal. -- Incident Command at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds serves as a home base for firefighters. But it's also a city within a city, complete with everything crews need while they're out battling wildfires. "They set it up kind of just like a community," said Eric Hankins, a battalion...
Several crews respond to a structure fire on Pioneer Road in Medford
MEDFORD — UPDATE: 6:05 pm:. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) wrote on Facebook, that a drone was spotted flying above the fire, and helicopters have been forced to land. "If you fly, we can't," the fire agency wrote. "Please land any drones in the area immediately. Aircraft will...
Van Meter Fire 40% Contained At 2539 Acres 9/12/22 Update
Klamath Falls, Ore. – A small amount of rain fell across the fire overnight, wetting fuels and settling dust on the roads. Today, crews will take advantage of the higher humidity to continue increasing the mop-up depth into the interior of the fire. Infrared devices were used again overnight to identify hotspots for day crews to mop-up. Hoselays are being used across the fire to deliver water to cool and dampen fuels as firefighters dig out burning material.
Infighting, accusations disrupting small Klamath County fire department
Klamath County, OR — A group in Klamath County is sounding the alarm about their own fire department. Rocky Point is a small, unincorporated community with just a few hundred people, but its tiny, volunteer-run department is being driven apart by serious conflicts within the town. One of the...
Air quality advisory extended for parts of central and northeast Oregon
Location: Baker, Deschutes, northern Klamath, northern Lake, eastern Lane, Union, Wallowa counties. End date: Friday, Sept. 16, with potential to extend through the weekend. Smoke source: Cedar Creek and Double Mountain fires. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality advisory Wednesday...
ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters
“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
All evacuations have been lifted for deadly Mill Fire
WEED, Calif. - All evacuation orders and warnings for the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County have been lifted, the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit said on Monday. Fire crews will remain in the area for several days or weeks. People returning are asked to be cautious of hazards and to check...
FireWatch: Van Meter Fire stays in footprint, 20% contained, evacuation shelter closed
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- A Klamath County wildfire is responsible for burning two homes and seven other buildings in the Stukel Mountain area. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says fire crews have 20% containment of the Van Meter Fire burning about ten miles east/southeast of Klamath Falls regional airport, up from no containment reported yesterday. ODF says it has burned 2,502 acres, the same size as yesterday within its existing footprint.
Ask 10: Who is maintaining sidewalk grass adjacent to Hilton Hotel?
Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Renee Spahn asked "Who’s responsibility is it to maintain the parking strip adjacent to the Hilton Hotel? It’s overgrown, and very very dry. Concerned neighbors in the area. Many of us who walk our dogs in the area have discussed the weeds, and the dryness being potentially hazardous. We no longer enjoy walking up & down Ellendale. As we have to walk on one side to keep our dogs out of that area."
Women killed in Mill Fire identified
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two women who were killed in the Mill Fire. Deputies say 65-year-old Lorenza Glover, and 73-year-old Marilyn Hilliard, both of Weed, died, the sheriff's office says. Their bodies were found in Weed. The fire broke out on...
Man whose mom died in Mill Fire in Northern California, other families sue Roseburg plant
More than 100 people are suing the Roseburg Forest Products Co. in Oregon for losses caused by the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. Among them is a man whose mother died in the blaze. Others are suing for personal injuries, or for loss or damage of their homes or other...
Rogue Valley News, Monday 9/12 – Jackson County Illegal Grow Busts, Medford Police Arrest Shooting Homicide Suspect In Ashland, Wildfire Updates
AIR QUALITY ALERT – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL AT LEAST 5 PM PDT MONDAY... The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended its air quality advisory Saturday, Sept. 10, for Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, counties due to smoke from fires across Oregon and central Idaho. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Monday, Sept. 12. The advisory for Coos County ends today. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. *Find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit http://211info.org and search for Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters. Or call 2 1 1 any time or day.
Klamath County Commissioners Proclaim Week of September 18th as Falls Prevention Awareness Week
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – September 13th, 2022. On Tuesday September 6th, the Klamath County Board of Commissioners proclaimed September 18th-24th as Falls Prevention Awareness Week. This proclamation will help shed more light on a large portion of Klamath County’s population with a focus on older adults and an emphasis...
ROAD CLOSURE DUE TO FIRE ACTIVITY ￼
Cascade Lakes Highway is closed at Crescent Cutoff Road until further notice due to the Cedar Creek Fire. The motoring public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid delays. For additional questions or concerns, please contact Jeremy Morris, Klamath County Public Works Director at 541-883-4696.
Ashland Utility Billing Office Closed
The City of Ashland Customer Services Utility Billing office, located at 20 E Main St in Ashland, is closed until further notice due to a staffing shortage. Customers will not be able to make payments at the office or meet staff in person at this time. Payments can be made...
Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, Sept. 12
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County. Located on the property were several large greenhouses with 3,162 illegal marijuana plants and several hundred pounds of hanging/drying marijuana which had been recently harvested. Also located were several hundred pounds of processed marijuana that had been packaged for transport. All illegal marijuana was seized and destroyed. Five (5) individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. Jackson County Code Enforcement responded and issued the property owner, who did not reside at the location, citations totaling $43,000.00 for violations including nineteen (19) unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, failure to maintain marijuana production approval, camping within a marijuana grow site, temporary fencing within a marijuana grow site and multiple unsafe and nonpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
KLAMATH UNION HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING PARADE DOWNTOWN TRAFFIC INTERRUPTIONS
Klamath Falls, OR – September 13, 2022 Klamath Union High School is conducting their annual Homecoming Parade on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The participants will assemble at Spring Street, proceed down Main Street, then turn left at 2nd Street and disband at Timbermill Drive. There will be brief interruptions of traffic at the cross streets and traffic will be held back on Main Street.
Some evacuation orders reduced to warnings for the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings for areas impacted by the Mill Fire that is burning in the area near the city of Weed in Siskiyou County. According to the CAL FIRE Incident Management Team, Zone SIS-5307 has been split into two new zones. The...
Klamath family seeking accountability following baseball hazing, considering legal action
Klamath County, OR — The family of a 15-year-old Klamath County high school student may be pursuing legal action following a hazing incident in Washington during a baseball tournament. Valerie Hendrick, the attorney representing the reported victim, said the family is asking for more accountability from the school district...
