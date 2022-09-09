Read full article on original website
Review of: Posterior continuous curvilinear capsulorhexis with anterior vitrectomy vs. optic capture buttonholing without anterior vitrectomy in pediatric cataract surgery. Kohnen T, Davidova P, Lambert M, et al. Journal of Cataract & Refractive Surgery, July 2022. A prospective, randomized clinical trial conducted in Germany investigated long-term complications after pediatric cataract...
The need to eat a big breakfast may be a myth: study
The common notion is that eating a big breakfast and light dinner helps people burn more calories. But new research indicates that frontloading the bulk of your calories early in the day may not be as beneficial as previously thought.
