wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrests For Entering A Stranger’s Home To Take A Shower And Breaking Into An Apartment Complex Mail Room
Six Bryan police officers respond shortly before two a.m. Tuesday morning to a woman’s report of a stranger entering her home. The stranger exited the home wearing only his boxer underwear after several requests by an officer using the public address feature on their patrol vehicle. According to the BPD arrest report, the stranger said he had permission from a man who police said did not exist to come in the home through a window, take a shower, and go to bed. There is no reference in the arrest report to the man being under the influence. His clothes were found in the bathroom. 48 year old Jason Kane of Bryan was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing. The arrest report also stated that this was the second home that Kane had entered. Kane remained in jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE MAKE SEVERAL WEEKEND DRUG POSSESSION ARRESTS
Brenham police report multiple drug possession arrests over the weekend. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Ashley Burns responded to the 800 block of West First Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, a probable cause search of the vehicle revealed that the back seat passenger, 19-year-old Marvin Beasley of Converse, was in possession of a controlled substance. Beasley was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Third Man On Charges Of Vehicle Burglaries And Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity
College Station police has arrested a third man who is accused of a pair of vehicle burglaries and engaging in organized criminal activity. 20 year old Cedric Dewayne Lewis of College Station joins 19 year old Adrian De’Shun Adams and 20 year old Frederick Parnell of Bryan of being accused of burglaries that took place last April.
fox44news.com
Freestone Co. fatal hit-and-run victim identified
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The body found in Freestone County has been identified. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the pedestrian has been identified as 65-year-old Ervin Daniels, of Buffalo. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The Freestone...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN FACES WEAPON, MARIJUANA POSSESSION CHARGES
Brenham police arrested a local man Saturday night on marijuana and weapon possession charges. Police stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Medical Courts for a moving violation. While speaking with the driver, officers established probable cause for a search and found narcotics and a firearm...
fox44news.com
Milano feud leads to gunfire, arrests
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing feud in the Milano area leads to an exchange of shots fired and two arrests made. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says that at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received calls of shots fired in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street in Milano. One person – identified as Kelly Joe Cain, of Milano – was wounded by gunfire. Dillon Ray Little, of Milano, has been identified as the gunman. Cain was transported to a nearby hospital while Little was detained.
KBTX.com
Milam Co. Sheriff’s investigating shooting
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting. The sheriff’s office says it happened in Milano. One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A person of interest has been detained. We will continue...
WacoTrib.com
Two die Sunday in separate one-car wrecks near Marlin
Two people were killed early Sunday morning in two separate single-vehicle wrecks early Sunday morning near Marlin, officials said. Around 6:20 a.m. Sunday on Farm-to-Market Road 147 northeast of Marlin, a Dodge Dakota traveling eastbound left the roadway for unknown reasons, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said in a Monday statement.
KBTX.com
Two men arrested following gunfight in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County’s Sheriff says an ongoing feud between two men in Milano resulted in a gunfight and one of them in the hospital Saturday morning. Deputies received calls about gunshots Saturday at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street. An investigation...
wtaw.com
Texas Department Of Criminal Justice Continuing Its Investigation Of The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The director of the Texas prison system told his board on June 24 that it would take 60 days, and possibly less, to complete two investigations of the May escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Director Bryan Collier told the board on June 24 that “We have an obligation...
wtaw.com
Fourth Person And The Third Member Of A Hearne Family Dies From A Wednesday Night Crash
The Texas department of public safety announced Saturday the death of a third member of a Hearne family from a head on crash Wednesday night at the north city limits of Hearne. The nine year old daughter of Brittany Smith of Hearne did not survive critical injuries after the vehicle...
KWTX
DPS identifies woman killed in Falls County wreck
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jakayla Chappell, 23, as the driver killed in a wreck northeast of Marlin. The wreck happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, on FM-147 near FM-1240 in rural Falls County. DPS troopers learned,...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE ARREST TWO THURSDAY
Two people were arrested Thursday in separate incidents by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:15, Cpl. Jimmy Ha responded to the 800 block of South Market Street in reference to a call of unwanted solicitors on the property. Contact was made with Rodessa Marie Vidal, 55 of Washington, as well as two others subjects who were all checked through Communications. Vidal showed to have an active warrant for her arrest for Criminal Trespass and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
fox44news.com
Brazos County Inmate attempts escape from hospital, remains in custody
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Today around 4:44 p.m., an inmate from the Brazos County Detention Center attempted to escape from custody while at the hospital. The inmate is identified as 29-year-old Andrew Jones. While the inmate was being discharged from the hospital, he attempted to flee from a...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Jail Inmate Held Without Bond After An Attempted Escape From A Hospital
A Brazos County jail inmate from east Texas who attempted to escape from a hospital Thursday afternoon is held without bond. A news release from the sheriff’s office stated that a deputy suffered a minor injury while pursuing 18 year old Andrew James Jones of Corrigan Texas. A good...
KBTX.com
Multiple car burglaries in Bryan after Labor Day weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police reported multiple vehicle burglaries in several Bryan neighborhoods today, and they believe the crimes started over Labor Day weekend. When holidays like Labor Day roll around, authorities said its common for thieves to come out and try to tug on people’s car doors. On Sept. 7, Bryan PD received six reports of vehicle burglaries which all happened in different areas in Bryan.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THIEVES HIT MONTGOMERY APARTMENT COMPLEX FOR CATALYTIC CONVERTER
Thieves hit the Montgomery Chase Apartments at 19788 SH 105 Thursday night cutting the catalytic converters from a resident s Toyota Tacoma Truck.
KWTX
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Arrested For Driving With An Invalid License Has Six Prior Convictions And Is Awaiting Two Trials
A Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license with six prior convictions and awaiting trials in two other cases. 31 year old Anthony Tabares was booked into the Brazos County jail for the 23rd time in 13 years following his arrest Monday during the midnight hour near Henderson Park.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHECK OF HOTEL ROOM
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a welfare check was made to a hotel room. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 8:25, Officer Eric Crosby responded to 201 Highway 290 East, the Brenham Knights Inn, in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, an investigation revealed Chadwick Bryant Allen, 29 of Brenham, to be under the influence of narcotics. Allen was placed in custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
