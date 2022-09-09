ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Arrests For Entering A Stranger’s Home To Take A Shower And Breaking Into An Apartment Complex Mail Room

Six Bryan police officers respond shortly before two a.m. Tuesday morning to a woman’s report of a stranger entering her home. The stranger exited the home wearing only his boxer underwear after several requests by an officer using the public address feature on their patrol vehicle. According to the BPD arrest report, the stranger said he had permission from a man who police said did not exist to come in the home through a window, take a shower, and go to bed. There is no reference in the arrest report to the man being under the influence. His clothes were found in the bathroom. 48 year old Jason Kane of Bryan was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing. The arrest report also stated that this was the second home that Kane had entered. Kane remained in jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM POLICE MAKE SEVERAL WEEKEND DRUG POSSESSION ARRESTS

Brenham police report multiple drug possession arrests over the weekend. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Ashley Burns responded to the 800 block of West First Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, a probable cause search of the vehicle revealed that the back seat passenger, 19-year-old Marvin Beasley of Converse, was in possession of a controlled substance. Beasley was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

Freestone Co. fatal hit-and-run victim identified

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The body found in Freestone County has been identified. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the pedestrian has been identified as 65-year-old Ervin Daniels, of Buffalo. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The Freestone...
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX
Crime & Safety
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN FACES WEAPON, MARIJUANA POSSESSION CHARGES

Brenham police arrested a local man Saturday night on marijuana and weapon possession charges. Police stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Medical Courts for a moving violation. While speaking with the driver, officers established probable cause for a search and found narcotics and a firearm...
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

Milano feud leads to gunfire, arrests

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing feud in the Milano area leads to an exchange of shots fired and two arrests made. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says that at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received calls of shots fired in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street in Milano. One person – identified as Kelly Joe Cain, of Milano – was wounded by gunfire. Dillon Ray Little, of Milano, has been identified as the gunman. Cain was transported to a nearby hospital while Little was detained.
MILANO, TX
KBTX.com

Milam Co. Sheriff’s investigating shooting

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting. The sheriff’s office says it happened in Milano. One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A person of interest has been detained. We will continue...
MILANO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Two die Sunday in separate one-car wrecks near Marlin

Two people were killed early Sunday morning in two separate single-vehicle wrecks early Sunday morning near Marlin, officials said. Around 6:20 a.m. Sunday on Farm-to-Market Road 147 northeast of Marlin, a Dodge Dakota traveling eastbound left the roadway for unknown reasons, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said in a Monday statement.
MARLIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Btu#Landowner
KBTX.com

Two men arrested following gunfight in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County’s Sheriff says an ongoing feud between two men in Milano resulted in a gunfight and one of them in the hospital Saturday morning. Deputies received calls about gunshots Saturday at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street. An investigation...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

DPS identifies woman killed in Falls County wreck

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jakayla Chappell, 23, as the driver killed in a wreck northeast of Marlin. The wreck happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, on FM-147 near FM-1240 in rural Falls County. DPS troopers learned,...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kwhi.com

BRENHAM POLICE ARREST TWO THURSDAY

Two people were arrested Thursday in separate incidents by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:15, Cpl. Jimmy Ha responded to the 800 block of South Market Street in reference to a call of unwanted solicitors on the property. Contact was made with Rodessa Marie Vidal, 55 of Washington, as well as two others subjects who were all checked through Communications. Vidal showed to have an active warrant for her arrest for Criminal Trespass and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Multiple car burglaries in Bryan after Labor Day weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police reported multiple vehicle burglaries in several Bryan neighborhoods today, and they believe the crimes started over Labor Day weekend. When holidays like Labor Day roll around, authorities said its common for thieves to come out and try to tug on people’s car doors. On Sept. 7, Bryan PD received six reports of vehicle burglaries which all happened in different areas in Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHECK OF HOTEL ROOM

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a welfare check was made to a hotel room. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 8:25, Officer Eric Crosby responded to 201 Highway 290 East, the Brenham Knights Inn, in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, an investigation revealed Chadwick Bryant Allen, 29 of Brenham, to be under the influence of narcotics. Allen was placed in custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy