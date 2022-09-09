Read full article on original website
Related
Elotitos Corn Bar adds second San Antonio location, expands to Government Hill
Government Hill is getting cornier.
KTSA
San Antonio based burger chain permanently closes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — “See you on the flip side”. That’s the message fans of Hometown Burger restaurants are getting on the chain’s website. The San Antonio based company has permanently closed all of its locations. There was no indication that they closure was going to happen and no explanation was given when they announced the closure on social media.
San Antonio-based Hometown Burger abruptly closes all of its locations
The chain's website lists eight San Antonio locations, but Google shows nine.
Favorite San Antonio bakery heads for the hills with first Boerne location
One of Alamo City's best bakeries, and perhaps one of its most famous, is heading for the Hill Country. Bakery Lorraine recently announced its newest location coming to Boerne in October 2022. Featuring the bakery's full menu — macarons, pastries, sandwiches, salads, and more — Boerne residents and Hill Country...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
townandtourist.com
25 BEST Things to do in San Antonio, TX with Kids (Fun For Everone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio is a large city in the southernmost reaches of the great state. This Texan stronghold is best-known for the Alamo – the inspiration for the Texas Revolution and is the “Shrine of Texas Liberty”.
San Antonio-area waterpark Schlitterbahn named World’s Best Water Park for 24th year in a row
This year’s honor makes the waterpark the longest-tenured winner of the Golden Ticket Award.
San Antonio businessman, iHeart Communications founder Lowry Mays dies at 87
A San Antonio cancer center also got its name from Lowry Mays.
San Marcos celebrates sixth annual Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest
The two-week festival is underway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Hawaiian Bros. opening first San Antonio-area location, offering giveaways in grand opening
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio, say “aloha” to Hawaiian Bros. The Hawaiian cuisine chain is opening its first area location on Tuesday at 7929 Pat Booker Road in Live Oak. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening start at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive gift cards ranging from $25 to $100. One guest will win free Hawaiian Bros for a year.
KSAT 12
H-E-B, West Side computer technology plant top list of SAWS commercial water users
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B’s Rittiman Road manufacturing complex used nearly 266 million gallons of potable water from June 2021 to this June, records obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. The massive North East side campus, which includes eight manufacturing facilities, topped the list of commercial users of water during...
KSAT 12
Play in the streets of San Antonio during Síclovía
SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s downtown streets will temporarily close so people can exercise, explore and play during the city’s bi-annual Síclovía event later this month. YMCA of Greater San Antonio will celebrate its 20th Síclovía from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on...
flicksandfood.com
Get Some Great To-Go Drinks at this Fun Bar on the River
Get Some Great Cocktails at this River Walk Tiki Bar to Take with You While You Explore the River. You can now get some delicious to-go cocktails at this River Walk tiki bar, Hugman’s Oasis, located at 135 E. Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205. They will introduce you to their new to-go tiki cocktails, along with new business hours beginning September 1, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chris Perez announces new single, deal with George Lopez
The new song is a first for Chris Perez's music career.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do with grandparents in San Antonio – Fun activities with seniors & kids!
While we should show love to our grandparents every day of the year, there’s a day that’s just for them! Grandparents Day is celebrated on 2nd Sunday of September, and if you’re wondering what to do for grandparents day this Sunday, then we’ve got you covered. Check out our idea for activities that can be enjoyed with grandparents!
KSAT 12
Comedian Jo Koy will bring world tour to San Antonio in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Jo Koy is making a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming world tour. Koy will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on January 27 at the AT&T Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Presale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday with the code “COMEDY.”
$1 million winning Powerball Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
Have you ever tried to buy a win for your favorite football team? One would assume it would cost several hundred thousand dollars to buy an NFL or college football win. Who's got that kind of cash? The Texas Lottery might have a clue...
Guess the rent of this 'desirable' San Antonio 3-bedroom home
There's some weird portraits in this home.
KSAT 12
San Antonio sound ordinance changes could impact music venues, bars, restaurants with outdoor amplified sound
SAN ANTONIO – A new sound ordinance proposal could help some San Antonio residents sleep better, but it could have a bigger impact on businesses that play outdoor music. David Uhler, president of the Beethoven Männerchor, has concerns about some of the language in the final draft of the Sound Music Cities report to the City of San Antonio. A sound expert was hired to look at the city’s noise complaints and recommend how to tackle the problems.
MySanAntonio
A brief history of San Antonio's infamous Ingram Park Mall
Ingram Park Mall has developed a reputation in San Antonio. Good or bad, you're bound to see something go down at the Westside mall at the intersection of Ingram Road and I-410. What you probably don't remember is that Ingram Park Mall was once home to a short lived movie theater and an autograph signing session that turned into a riot.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0