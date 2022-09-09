Read full article on original website
Functional training: What is it and what are the benefits?
If you’ve flicked through gym schedules, chances are you’ve seen a functional training session crop up, but what exactly is it? Well, it’s just that—a workout designed to be functional. In this case, functional exercises help you perform everyday activities and tend to use movement patterns...
Is It Actually Safe (or Effective) to Do a Full-Body Workout Every Day?
Doing a full-body workout every day isn't the best strategy to get stronger or build muscle. Here's why, plus how to train your entire body more effectively.
What's the best exercise for weight loss?
You’d think there would be a clear cut answer when looking at the best exercise for weight loss. One exercise to rule them all; a one-way ticket to cutting calories and ending up with a slimmer you. But as with most things health and fitness based, it’s not that simple.
Here’s how often you should exercise
Researchers conducted a four-week training study where three groups performed an arm resistance exercise to compare changes in muscle strength and thickness. The groups performed “maximal voluntary eccentric bicep contractions” on a machine that measures muscle strength in each muscle contraction. The group that performed six contractions five...
I Review Fitness Products For a Living, Here’s What I Have In My Home Gym
I’m the Senior E-Commerce Editor at SPY who specializes in the health and fitness space, which means I’m always searching for the best fitness equipment available for purchase. During my time here, I’ve written about fitness topics ranging from VR workouts to the dangers of testosterone supplements, the best vitamin subscriptions to take daily, and how to build a power rack in your own home (safely). I’ve also done reviews of entire product categories, diligently testing every top contender in a given space to check how they stack up against one another and which one is worth your money. I’ve tested...
Tai Chi Beginners: 3 Moves to Bring Calm to Stressful Days
Tai chi combines flowing movements and deep breathing. For those who want to practice the martial art, it's best to start with the basic steps.
msn.com
Exercise Hacks for Getting a Fitter Body After 40
Once you hit 40, your body experiences many changes that you should stay mindful of. For instance, aging comes with the loss of lean muscle mass, which slows down your metabolism. Therefore, certain age-appropriate adjustments to your routine are in order to help you get into shape and give your metabolism the boost it needs. We chatted with Katie Landier, PT, DPT, Board Certified Clinical Specialist in Geriatric Physical Therapy, who shares the best exercise hacks for getting a fitter body after 40. They're exactly what you need to make the most of your workout, so keep reading to learn more.
Clearing the Mind and Savasana
SavasanaElina Fairytale (Pexels) Has it ever happened to you too? As the yoga session draws to a close, everything slows down and you slowly lie down on the mat and wait for Savasana, but our mindsets in motion all the stress and anxiety we need to let go of when we walk through the door. Sometimes when we want to slow down, our mind acts more brutally than in a stressful situation and does not allow us to rest. This makes it difficult for us to relax and follow the yoga instructor's guidance. So how do we relax in Savanasa?
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebiochronicle.com
Effective Brain Gymnastic Exercises For Kids
Brain gymnastics for children is ideal for alternating static activities with the development of both cerebral hemispheres through language skills, mathematical calculation, and symbolic thinking. Brain gymnastics include training exercises to prepare the body and mind to learn, help in releasing stress, and charge up the brain. These exercises can...
The 3 Best Exercises to Help Prevent IT Band Pain
IT band pain can disrupt your weekly workout schedule and, in some cases, hinder your day-to-day movement. Learn the best IT band exercises to prevent pain.
CNET
Relieve Sore Muscles With Up to 76% Off Vybe Massage Guns
Massage guns are all the rage these days. And if you suffer from tight muscles or chronic pain, or you like to work out until you feel the burn, it might be time to try one for yourself. Dealing with tension or muscle soreness can disrupt your routine, and not everyone can get away for a massage when we need a little relief. That's why adding a massage gun to your self-care arsenal can be a good idea. These handheld devices use percussion to massage your muscles, helping you loosen tight spots, relieve muscle soreness and improve circulation.
CNET
How Weightlifting Burns Body Fat During Exercise and Post-Workout
If you're trying to change your physique or lose weight, you know that modifying your diet, and a diligent exercise regimen is key to making this happen. Another significant factor to consider is the type of workout you're doing. When you understand the effects each type of workout has on the body, you can reach any goal more easily and quickly.
