Eagles vs. Lions: NFL experts make Week 1 picks

The Eagles and Lions will open the season at Ford Field, the site of last season’s 44-6 road when for Philadelphia that helps catapult the team to a postseason appearance.

The Birds developed their run-first mentality that afternoon after Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each had two touchdowns on the ground, helping Philadelphia amass 236 total yards rushing.

The Eagles broke a two-game losing streak and will look to use Sunday’s opener as momentum for a huge Week 2 home matchup against the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

The experts have made their pick, and Philadelphia is an overwhelming road favorite.

NFL.com -- Eagles

Detroit Lions

The Ringer -- Eagles

ESPN -- Eagles

Detroit Lions

CBS Sports -- Eagles

Detroit Lions

Sports Illustrated (The MMQB)

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

USA Today -- Eagles

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Everyone but Mike Jones from USA Today is picking the Eagles.