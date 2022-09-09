Eagles vs. Lions: NFL experts make Week 1 picks
The Eagles and Lions will open the season at Ford Field, the site of last season’s 44-6 road when for Philadelphia that helps catapult the team to a postseason appearance.
The Birds developed their run-first mentality that afternoon after Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each had two touchdowns on the ground, helping Philadelphia amass 236 total yards rushing.
The Eagles broke a two-game losing streak and will look to use Sunday’s opener as momentum for a huge Week 2 home matchup against the Vikings on Monday Night Football.
The experts have made their pick, and Philadelphia is an overwhelming road favorite.
NFL.com -- Eagles
The Ringer -- Eagles
ESPN -- Eagles
CBS Sports -- Eagles
Sports Illustrated (The MMQB)
USA Today -- Eagles
Everyone but Mike Jones from USA Today is picking the Eagles.
