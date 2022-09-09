ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Three hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Fresno police say they could be connected

By Joshua Tehee
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Police in Fresno on Friday were investigating possible connections between three gunshot victims who arrived at Community Regional Medical Center earlier in the morning.

A 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police found him at a house near Fourth Street and White Avenue in central Fresno. Officers responded to the call just after 12:30 a.m. The man had been shot several times, police said.

He was sent into surgery and is listed in stable condition as of Friday afternoon, according to police.

Two additional victims — a 36-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man — arrived at the hospital as officers were responding to the home, leading them to believe the three could be connected.

The woman had been shot multiple times. The man had been shot once. Both were reported to be in stable condition.

Police do not know how many shots were fired and had no suspect information, but said the shooting occurred inside and outside of the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000 .

