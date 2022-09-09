ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Charles’ sweet hidden message to the Queen in first speech as King

By Britta Zeltmann
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

CHARLES tonight hid a number of touching messages for the Queen as he delivered his first speech as king.

His Majesty, 73, thanked his "beloved mother" this evening and pledged his duty to a life of service.

King Charles gave his first public address as king tonight

The royal said the “affection, admiration and respect” Her Majesty inspired “became the hallmark of her reign”.

And in a subtle nod to his mother, the desk in front of him contained a few sweet tributes.

It comes as…

Charles sat behind a posy of sweet peas mixed with Rosemary to represent remembrance.

Their vase also contained three corgis at the base, taken from Queen Elizabeth's audience room.

Sat beside a framed photo of Queen Elizabeth, King Charles III said: "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother.

"As every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people.”

The King spoke of her "unswerving dedication" as he took a "solemn pledge" to uphold the same "constitutional principles" for "the remaining time god grants me".

And he poignantly touched on the Queen's "qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people.”

The King ended the speech by saying: "To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ‘flights of angels sing thee to thy rest’.”

He pre-recorded the televised speech in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace.

It was played on TV as a memorial service to honour the Queen started at St Paul's Cathedral tonight.

Prince Charles paid tribute to his mother's service to the nation Credit: AFP

