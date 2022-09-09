National reactions: Bills dominate Rams and headlines
Following the Buffalo Bills’ dominating 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, check out some of the top national media reactions to the game below:
Following the Buffalo Bills’ dominating 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, check out some of the top national media reactions to the game below:
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.https://www.usatoday.com/sports
Comments / 0