Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tri-City Herald
It’s time for free community college for students in Washington state. Here’s why
I have worked in the community college system for over 35 years and have seen firsthand the life-changing effects that attending our state’s colleges have had for so many in our community. It is a vital step to advancing their careers, gaining financial stability, and has created a gateway for endless opportunities. However, the ever-rising cost of college tuition is creating a barrier too high for entry.
rentonreporter.com
Photos: Renton’s Pooch Plunge 2022
Despite the smoky air over the weekend, the 2022 Pooch Plunge at the Henry Moss Aquatic Center in Renton went off without a hitch. Fom 9 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. Sept. 10-11, registered dogs of all breeds and sizes were given the opportunity to swim and play with tennis balls for 50 minutes, allowing space and fun for all. Life vests and other dog-related items were available to buy at the event, along with a raffle from PetPros and a Motley Zoo Animal Rescue booth. Dogs were also given a “pet relief area” on the grass near the pools.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Alfy’s Pizza aftermath
The burned remains of Alfy’s Pizza show no signs of past birthday parties and sports banquets. The fire started around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. There were no injuries, and as of Monday, the cause is still being investigated,. The 1978 building was located at 4820 196th St....
KING-5
Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
Many have worried Pattison's West would be redeveloped, but El Centro de la Raza tells KING 5 that won't happen. Although, it will have to get a new name.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Teen taken to hospital after tree limb falls on her in U-District
SEATTLE - A teen was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a tree limb fell on her in Seattle's University District. Crews initially responded to reports of a tree falling onto a car with a person trapped inside near Northeast 45th Street and 19th Avenue Northwest at about 12:30 p.m.
gigharbornow.org
Chipotle to open in Gig Harbor on Tuesday
A new Chipotle Mexican Grill location in Gig Harbor will open Tuesday, Sept. 13, the restaurant chain announced Monday. The restaurant will be at 4823 Point Fosdick Drive. Nearby businesses include Safeway, Applebee’s and Jersey Mike’s. Daily hours are 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The first 50 people...
livingsnoqualmie.com
All Aboard! Special Autumn Event Trains at the Northwest Railway Museum
Fall into the autumn season with a variety of fun train adventures at the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie. First up, step back in time as you ride the rails aboard the Museum’s steam train powered by steam locomotive Northern Pacific 924 on the weekends of October 1-2 and November 5-6.
knkx.org
Port of Everett unveils Blue Heron Slough - one of the region’s largest estuary restorations
Puget Sound has lost most of its estuaries – the nutrient-rich, marshy lands where rivers meet the sea and fresh water mixes with salt from the ocean. Industry has filled them with docks and ports and farms. Yet, juvenile salmon and other endangered marine species need them to survive.
RELATED PEOPLE
urbnlivn.com
Lake Sammamish new build with all the views
Looking for mountain and water views? 2812 169th Ave SE in the West Lake Sammamish area of Bellevue has both! This NW Contemporary new build has 180 degree views on the southern end of the lake and nothing to look at except the lake and the Cascades. Perched high on the 10,796 square foot lot, the best feature is the panoramic glass door to the wrap-around deck which looks above the tree tops eastward.
How some low-income buyers can afford a home in pricey Seattle
Shavon Jones’s housing story has a happy ending. The mother of five owns her home in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood. She has an easy commute to her job at a homeless-services nonprofit. Her kids have a short trip to school in the morning. She has, in her words, a sense of peace that comes from knowing it’s her family’s own home and nobody can take it from them.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Corner Grocery
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
140 W Sunset Way #5
Rare opportunity to live large & play downtown vibrant Issaquah! Exceptional Townhome featuring 3 beds & 3 baths, overlooking park-like common backyard. Small 10 units complex, very private and quiet setting. Thanks to the East-West double-exposure your living space and bedrooms are flooded with natural light. Bright and spacious kitchen w/abundance of cabinetry and Xtra-large window. Amazing location with tasty restaurants, theaters, library, shops a stone's throw away. Issaquah Alps are also at your doorstep.2 decks to enjoy, 1 car garage & 1 assigned parking spot. New roof fully paid off in 2022. Well managed HOA w/ dues covering a lot of items, meaning more peace of mind to enjoy the Olde Town and the great outdoors! Make it yours!
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
425magazine.com
Korean Street Food Restaurant Bapmukja Now Open in Lynnwood
Korean street food-inspired restaurant Bapmukja is bringing crave-worthy dishes to Lynnwood that will keep customers coming back for more. With Korean roots and a deep love of its cuisine, cofounders Thomas Hur and Executive Chef Thaddeous Duffy have created a menu to expand palates hungry for bunsik, Korea’s constantly evolving street food culture.
Tacoma Daily Index
Mt. Rainier is NOT erupting. Yet.
A local daily paper announced that, in fact Mt. Rainier is not erupting. There was some unusual cloud activity around and above the mountain the first full week in September. Maybe it’s just me, but somehow assurances that the mountain is, in fact NOT erupting do not comfort me very much.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson resigns, effective Sept. 13
Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson has resigned from the city council effective at noon Tuesday, Sept. 13. City Council President Vivian Olson said she received an email from Johnson on Sunday announcing her resignation. Johnson in late August announced via social media that she had sold her house in Edmonds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Severe weather shelter activated in King County in response to poor air quality
SEATTLE — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is activating a severe weather shelter on Sunday as wildfire smoke continues to cause poor air quality for much of western Washington. The Compass Housing Alliance, located at 77 South Washington Street in Seattle, will be extending its hours and providing...
This Is Washington's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
Vacant Home Burns in Renton
Renton, WA: A home, possibly in the midst of remodeling, burned early Sunday morning, Sept. 11, in the city of Renton. Puget Sound Fire Crews were called to a fully involved fire at approximately 2:21 a.m. at a residence on the 1600 block Edmonds Avenue Northeast. Upon arrival, crews decided...
KING-5
Lumen Field's newest food offerings celebrate popular local restaurants
SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season. "It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.
Comments / 0