ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

It’s time for free community college for students in Washington state. Here’s why

I have worked in the community college system for over 35 years and have seen firsthand the life-changing effects that attending our state’s colleges have had for so many in our community. It is a vital step to advancing their careers, gaining financial stability, and has created a gateway for endless opportunities. However, the ever-rising cost of college tuition is creating a barrier too high for entry.
WASHINGTON STATE
rentonreporter.com

Photos: Renton’s Pooch Plunge 2022

Despite the smoky air over the weekend, the 2022 Pooch Plunge at the Henry Moss Aquatic Center in Renton went off without a hitch. Fom 9 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. Sept. 10-11, registered dogs of all breeds and sizes were given the opportunity to swim and play with tennis balls for 50 minutes, allowing space and fun for all. Life vests and other dog-related items were available to buy at the event, along with a raffle from PetPros and a Motley Zoo Animal Rescue booth. Dogs were also given a “pet relief area” on the grass near the pools.
RENTON, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Alfy’s Pizza aftermath

The burned remains of Alfy’s Pizza show no signs of past birthday parties and sports banquets. The fire started around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. There were no injuries, and as of Monday, the cause is still being investigated,. The 1978 building was located at 4820 196th St....
LYNNWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellevue, WA
Lifestyle
Bellevue, WA
Education
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Local
Washington Education
City
Bellevue, WA
q13fox.com

Teen taken to hospital after tree limb falls on her in U-District

SEATTLE - A teen was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a tree limb fell on her in Seattle's University District. Crews initially responded to reports of a tree falling onto a car with a person trapped inside near Northeast 45th Street and 19th Avenue Northwest at about 12:30 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Chipotle to open in Gig Harbor on Tuesday

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill location in Gig Harbor will open Tuesday, Sept. 13, the restaurant chain announced Monday. The restaurant will be at 4823 Point Fosdick Drive. Nearby businesses include Safeway, Applebee’s and Jersey Mike’s. Daily hours are 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The first 50 people...
GIG HARBOR, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

All Aboard! Special Autumn Event Trains at the Northwest Railway Museum

Fall into the autumn season with a variety of fun train adventures at the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie. First up, step back in time as you ride the rails aboard the Museum’s steam train powered by steam locomotive Northern Pacific 924 on the weekends of October 1-2 and November 5-6.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Locke
urbnlivn.com

Lake Sammamish new build with all the views

Looking for mountain and water views? 2812 169th Ave SE in the West Lake Sammamish area of Bellevue has both! This NW Contemporary new build has 180 degree views on the southern end of the lake and nothing to look at except the lake and the Cascades. Perched high on the 10,796 square foot lot, the best feature is the panoramic glass door to the wrap-around deck which looks above the tree tops eastward.
BELLEVUE, WA
Crosscut

How some low-income buyers can afford a home in pricey Seattle

Shavon Jones’s housing story has a happy ending. The mother of five owns her home in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood. She has an easy commute to her job at a homeless-services nonprofit. Her kids have a short trip to school in the morning. She has, in her words, a sense of peace that comes from knowing it’s her family’s own home and nobody can take it from them.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Corner Grocery

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

140 W Sunset Way #5

Rare opportunity to live large & play downtown vibrant Issaquah! Exceptional Townhome featuring 3 beds & 3 baths, overlooking park-like common backyard. Small 10 units complex, very private and quiet setting. Thanks to the East-West double-exposure your living space and bedrooms are flooded with natural light. Bright and spacious kitchen w/abundance of cabinetry and Xtra-large window. Amazing location with tasty restaurants, theaters, library, shops a stone's throw away. Issaquah Alps are also at your doorstep.2 decks to enjoy, 1 car garage & 1 assigned parking spot. New roof fully paid off in 2022. Well managed HOA w/ dues covering a lot of items, meaning more peace of mind to enjoy the Olde Town and the great outdoors! Make it yours!
ISSAQUAH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playground Equipment#Elc#K12#Bellevue College#Bc#Global Sustainability
425magazine.com

Korean Street Food Restaurant Bapmukja Now Open in Lynnwood

Korean street food-inspired restaurant Bapmukja is bringing crave-worthy dishes to Lynnwood that will keep customers coming back for more. With Korean roots and a deep love of its cuisine, cofounders Thomas Hur and Executive Chef Thaddeous Duffy have created a menu to expand palates hungry for bunsik, Korea’s constantly evolving street food culture.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Mt. Rainier is NOT erupting. Yet.

A local daily paper announced that, in fact Mt. Rainier is not erupting. There was some unusual cloud activity around and above the mountain the first full week in September. Maybe it’s just me, but somehow assurances that the mountain is, in fact NOT erupting do not comfort me very much.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson resigns, effective Sept. 13

Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson has resigned from the city council effective at noon Tuesday, Sept. 13. City Council President Vivian Olson said she received an email from Johnson on Sunday announcing her resignation. Johnson in late August announced via social media that she had sold her house in Edmonds...
EDMONDS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Costco
Key News Network

Vacant Home Burns in Renton

Renton, WA: A home, possibly in the midst of remodeling, burned early Sunday morning, Sept. 11, in the city of Renton. Puget Sound Fire Crews were called to a fully involved fire at approximately 2:21 a.m. at a residence on the 1600 block Edmonds Avenue Northeast. Upon arrival, crews decided...
RENTON, WA
KING-5

Lumen Field's newest food offerings celebrate popular local restaurants

SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season. "It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy