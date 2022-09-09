Despite the smoky air over the weekend, the 2022 Pooch Plunge at the Henry Moss Aquatic Center in Renton went off without a hitch. Fom 9 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. Sept. 10-11, registered dogs of all breeds and sizes were given the opportunity to swim and play with tennis balls for 50 minutes, allowing space and fun for all. Life vests and other dog-related items were available to buy at the event, along with a raffle from PetPros and a Motley Zoo Animal Rescue booth. Dogs were also given a “pet relief area” on the grass near the pools.

RENTON, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO