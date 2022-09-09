ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

Missoula fugitive located, deceased in Lake County

UPDATE: SEPT. 14 AT 8:31 A.M. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. RONAN, Mont. - "On September 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 pm, Ronan Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Round Butte Road. Preliminary investigation shows that prior to yielding to the officer, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle shot himself. The driver was identified as 50-year-old, Patrick Cork, who had warrants for his arrest out of Missoula, and who was the subject of a recent alert broadcasted by Missoula Police. The officer rendered first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but died hours later. The Lake County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death and the decedent has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy."
LAKE COUNTY, MT
