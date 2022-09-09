Read full article on original website
Related
3 killed, 2 injured Tuesday in Missoula crash
Three people died and two people are in critical condition following a Tuesday morning head-on crash in Missoula.
Sheriff: Missoula fugitive kills himself in Ronan
A fugitive who was wanted by the Missoula Police Department shot and killed himself late Tuesday night in Lake County.
Wildfire east of Missoula burning 434 acres
The lightning-caused Solomon Fire is burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness approximately six miles south of the Rock Creek exit off I-90.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula fugitive located, deceased in Lake County
UPDATE: SEPT. 14 AT 8:31 A.M. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. RONAN, Mont. - "On September 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 pm, Ronan Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Round Butte Road. Preliminary investigation shows that prior to yielding to the officer, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle shot himself. The driver was identified as 50-year-old, Patrick Cork, who had warrants for his arrest out of Missoula, and who was the subject of a recent alert broadcasted by Missoula Police. The officer rendered first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but died hours later. The Lake County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death and the decedent has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula PD searching for fugitive believed to be armed and dangerous
The Missoula Police Department is searching for Patrick James Cork who is believed to be armed and dangerous.
montanarightnow.com
Delay cleared at fatal crash at Roller Coaster Rd. and HWY 10 near Missoula
UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:50 A.M. The delay is cleared at the scene of the fatal crash at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Tuesday, an alert from Missoula County said. UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:07 A.M. The Montana Highway Patrol told Montana Right Now there were multiple...
montanarightnow.com
Air quality 'unhealthy' in Missoula, 'very unhealthy' in Hamilton
UPDATE: SEPT. 12 AT 11:34 A.M. The following is a message from Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield:. "Today’s theme is stability gone bad. Or maybe too much of a bad thing. Regardless, we have a lot of smoke piled up across the region, and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Missoula identified
Officials have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Missoula that happened on August 27.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Air quality forcing Western Montana schools to cancel outdoor activities
Poor air quality has kept students in schools from Lolo to Hamilton indoors and has forced the cancellation of outdoor activities.
NBCMontana
Traffic on Reserve St. in Missoula blocked due to motorcycle-vehicle crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials have opened one lane of traffic after a motorcycle versus vehicle crash happened just before 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Central and Reserve Street in Missoula. Missoula police and EMS services are on the scene. One lane on Reserve is currently blocked. Injuries...
montanarightnow.com
Missoula police looking for fugitive who they say is armed and dangerous
MISSOULA, Mont. - "Missoula Police Department is searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who is armed and dangerous. Patrick Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement. Missoula Police Department is actively looking for Cork who is believed to be in possession of...
Black bear reported near Big Sky High School
Missoula County Public Schools reports a black bear was spotted Monday afternoon near Big Sky High School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montanarightnow.com
Missoula CSO investigating after a woman died from jumping out of a moving vehicle
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for information after a woman died from jumping from a moving vehicle. At 4:16 am Sunday, deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near the intersection of 93 South and Delarka Drive. According to MCSO, a woman jumped...
montanarightnow.com
University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
yourbigsky.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in these Montana towns
Oktoberfest is a yearly celebration in Germany and has made its way into the Treasure State. Several towns in Montana are celebrating Oktoberfest, which is guaranteed to be a fun-filled weekend event. The Great Northwest Oktoberfest 2022 is hosted in beautiful Whitefish, Montana, and is celebrated for not one but...
Woman dies after reportedly jumping from moving vehicle in Lolo
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports a woman died near Lolo Sunday morning after reportedly jumping from a moving vehicle.
Wildfire smoke knocks down Western Montana air quality
Unhealthy air quality was being reported across much of Western Montana with very unhealthy air reported in Hamilton.
Suspect Shot by Law Enforcement Near Missoula Airport Identified
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the Smokejumper Center in the 5700 block of West Broadway as 34-year-old Vance Ledeau. Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold provided limited details of the incident that day. One...
Missoula Man Discovers and Follows His Stolen Car, Notifies Police
On September 11, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the Miller Creek area after receiving a report of a theft in progress. The complainant reported that he located his stolen 2015 Ford Taurus while he was driving another vehicle with several of his friends. After...
NBCMontana
Smoke to diminish air quality and visibility, showers and storms possible this afternoon
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
Comments / 0