Prior to the season, Waltrip High School head coach Jeremy Kirt said he believed his team had the makeup and potential to end its playoff drought. So far this season, the Rams are making Kirt’s words look prophetic through the first few weeks. The Rams moved to 2-1 on the young season following a 55-7 blowout of Milby last week in their District 9-5A opener. It is the best start for Waltrip since a 3-0 start in 2017, which is also the program’s most recent playoff appearance.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO