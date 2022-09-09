Read full article on original website
Richland County elementary teacher appears in court
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County Elementary School teacher has pleaded not guilty to two out of three aggravated battery charges. The charges were filed against 30 year old Kyle Shipman, of Olney, at the beginning of August. According to court documents, the incidents happened inside of Richland County...
Woman stabbed in Decatur, suspect arrested
Editor’s note: It was initially reported based on information from the Decatur Police Department that the victim was 27 years old. Decatur Police have since clarified that the victim is actually 37 years old. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on […]
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham County during September. These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and. taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between...
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Fayette County during September. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Recent Distracted Driving Enforcement
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols held in Effingham and Cumberland County during September. This program provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.
Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late night August 27 to early morning August 28. The RSC was conducted at US 51 at Orchard St, by District 12 officers. Violations Enforcement...
Centralia man arrested for aggravated DUI following downtown crash
A 33-year-old Centralia man was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated DUI following a single vehicle accident in downtown Centralia Sunday night. Centralia Police say William Pryor of East Broadway ran off the side of South Elm near the Broadway intersection and hit the side of a tree near St. Mary’s Church. The impact caused his SUV to roll over on its side in the middle of Elm Street.
Wayne County Authorities Arrest Pair in Large-scale Meth Operation
FAIRFIELD – Two people were formally charged Monday in Wayne County Court with delivery of up to 100 grams of methamphetamine. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a joint operation with Wayne City Police resulted in the arrests last week of 43-year-old Paxton D. Bruce of Wayne City and 35-year-old Heather N. Crow of Evansville on meth and weapons charges.
Brownstown, St. Elmo Reach Intergovernmental Agreement That Will Provide Police Protection For Brownstown
The Village of Brownstown and the City of St. Elmo have reached an intergovernmental agreement that will have St. Elmo provide police protection for Brownstown. Under the agreement, the Village of Brownstown will contribute $36,000 per year to St. Elmo’s budget and also will lease St. Elmo their squad car for use. And, then the City of St. Elmo will give Brownstown 20+ hours per week of police coverage. Brownstown Village President Ginny Wilber says this is certainly a benefit for Brownstown.
Salem man arrested in connection with bomb threats at Schutt Sports
A 35-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police on four counts of felony disorderly conduct in connection with four alleged bomb threats to Schutt Sports. Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson reportedly made the threats on two separate days, including two on Monday. He was an employee of the plant and reportedly had been released from the Marion County Jail on a drug court sanction early Monday morning so he could go to work. He was scheduled to work the first shift.
Police Beat for Sunday, September 11th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street in Salem for felony criminal trespass to a residence. He was taken into custody after allegedly entering an occupied home in the 500 block of West Warmouth where he was told he was not wanted. Hotze was taken to the Marion County Jail.
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
Carol Rohr, 73
Carol Rohr, 73, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at home with her family. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home, 1110 N. Fourth Street, Effingham, IL 62401. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham.
Olney man airlifted to Indy hospital after Parke County motorcycle crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after police in Parke County said he crashed his motorcycle. The crash happened over the weekend on US 41 and County Road 350 West. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says Tony Crawford, of Olney, Illinois, ran off...
Dylan Kyler Taylor, 20
Dylan Kyler Taylor, 20, of Beecher City, IL, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL, following an automobile accident. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Cowden, IL, with Rev. Antonio Sutton officiating. Military rites will be performed by the American Legion. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday in the church. Memorials may be given to Cowden United Methodist Church or Gift of Hope. Arrangements are by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.
LOCAL / AREA MONDAY UPDATE
(OLNEY) At last check, the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney and the Jasper County Health Department in Newton are still waiting to announce the availability of the new Bivalent COVID-19 Booster vaccines. The new guidelines from the CDC earlier this week will allow only the new booster shots while the previous booster vaccinations are no longer available. Watch the Richland County Health Office Facebook page and the Jasper County Health Department Facebook page for updates and future vaccination details.
Police Beat for Saturday, September 10th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 19-year-old Centralia man for reckless conduct, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and reckless driving. Tahj Billberry of Hickory Ridge Court was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 20-year-old Higginsville, Missouri man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding felony failure...
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Police Department arrested 33 year old Shawna N. Mitchell of Farina for residential burglary. Shawna was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Altamont Police arrested 46 year old Stacey M. Beccue of Altamont for retail theft. Stacey posted $150 and was released.
Centralia High School student charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school
A 15-year-old Centralia juvenile boy who was a student at Centralia High School was formally charged in Marion County Juvenile Court on Monday with felony disorderly conduct after allegedly making a threat of violence against the school. Centralia Police had originally arrested the juvenile at the school on Friday for...
