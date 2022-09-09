ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, MO

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pittsburg Police bust garage-dwelling felon; accomplices arrested

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department made three arrests last week after a homeowner knowingly housed a wanted felon in their detached garage unit. On Friday, September 9th, Pittsburg Deputies noticed a wanted felon, 30-year-old Brittany Jane Bowling, of Weir, Kansas, enter a detached garage at a residence in the 1200 block of E. 8th St., in Pittsburg.
PITTSBURG, KS
KOLR10 News

Walnut Grove man found guilty of murder

ASH GROVE, Mo. — A jury found Lakota Tucker, 21, of Walnut Grove, guilty of murder during a trial on Sept. 8. The jury deliberated for almost two hours before they found Tucker guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. On July 4, 2021, Tucker shot and killed Cory […]
WALNUT GROVE, MO
KYTV

Police investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, a vehicle hit a pedestrian just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Junction and Miller. That is near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Investigators say the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man arrested on Felony DWI, killing of another person, related to Anderson, Mo. fatal head-on crash

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday August 20, 2022 the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash on MO-59 within the Anderson city limits. Troopers determined the surviving driver Vincent Castro, 25, was intoxicated. He was arrested but released for medical treatment. | RELATED >> Anderson, Mo. man killed in head-on crash, surviving driver arrested for DWI  Now after recovery...
ANDERSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park

MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
MIAMI, OK
KYTV

Driver, two passengers killed in a crash near Nevada, Mo.

NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a pickup truck failed to stop for a stop sign and hit a tractor-trailer Monday morning. The crash happened just after midnight at U.S. 54 and Missouri 43. Tylar Green, 19, of Nevada, Allison Bittiker, 24, also of...
NEVADA, MO
KTTS

Accident at Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon

(KTTS News) – Police and fire crews are working an accident at Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon Street in Springfield. The accident happened Monday morning when a vehicle heading south bound struck a light pole. Witnesses say the vehicle caught fire. Reports say that the driver suffered injuries. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case

PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
pittks.org

Pittsburg Fire Department battles fire on West Fourth Street

PITTSBURG, KS – On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 1:22 pm, the Pittsburg Fire and Police Departments responded to a residential structure fire at 407 West 4th Street. While en route to the scene, dispatchers informed the fire department that they received several phone calls confirming that the structure...
PITTSBURG, KS
