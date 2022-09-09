Read full article on original website
Related
Pittsburg Police bust garage-dwelling felon; accomplices arrested
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department made three arrests last week after a homeowner knowingly housed a wanted felon in their detached garage unit. On Friday, September 9th, Pittsburg Deputies noticed a wanted felon, 30-year-old Brittany Jane Bowling, of Weir, Kansas, enter a detached garage at a residence in the 1200 block of E. 8th St., in Pittsburg.
Walnut Grove man found guilty of murder
ASH GROVE, Mo. — A jury found Lakota Tucker, 21, of Walnut Grove, guilty of murder during a trial on Sept. 8. The jury deliberated for almost two hours before they found Tucker guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. On July 4, 2021, Tucker shot and killed Cory […]
Newton County deputies arrest man wanted on multiple felony warrants
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – A man wanted on several felony warrants in Missouri was arrested in Newton County. Jacob Williams was also suspect of crimes in Oklahoma. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was taken into custody on Friday. A post to the office’s...
KYTV
Police investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, a vehicle hit a pedestrian just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Junction and Miller. That is near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Investigators say the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested on Felony DWI, killing of another person, related to Anderson, Mo. fatal head-on crash
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday August 20, 2022 the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash on MO-59 within the Anderson city limits. Troopers determined the surviving driver Vincent Castro, 25, was intoxicated. He was arrested but released for medical treatment. | RELATED >> Anderson, Mo. man killed in head-on crash, surviving driver arrested for DWI Now after recovery...
Three arrested for burglary; deputies say suspects lived at “illegal encampment”
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested three people for stealing from a home on West Norton Road Tuesday.
Stranger with candy in SEK arrested, on parole for child molestation
MIAMI, Okla. – A stranger with candy reported in a recent incident in Kansas is arrested and currently on probation for lewd molestation of a child. The Miami Oklahoma Police Department arrested Kirk William Owen, of Grove, Oklahoma, on Thursday. BIA and Ottawa County authorities assisted in the arrest.
Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park
MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Driver, two passengers killed in a crash near Nevada, Mo.
NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a pickup truck failed to stop for a stop sign and hit a tractor-trailer Monday morning. The crash happened just after midnight at U.S. 54 and Missouri 43. Tylar Green, 19, of Nevada, Allison Bittiker, 24, also of...
KTTS
Accident at Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon
(KTTS News) – Police and fire crews are working an accident at Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon Street in Springfield. The accident happened Monday morning when a vehicle heading south bound struck a light pole. Witnesses say the vehicle caught fire. Reports say that the driver suffered injuries. The...
Two dead, including teen, after early morning head-on car crash in rural Mo.
Two people are dead after an early morning head-on collision just south of Liberal.
Springfield man dies from his injuries following a Thursday motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, Springfield Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash at Sunshine and Luster at 3:17 pm. James Perry, 29, of Springfield, was seen speeding eastbound on Sunshine on a white 2007 Suzuki GSX R750. Michael Esterl, 85, of Springfield, was making a left turn from westbound Sunshine to southbound […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case
PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
Two killed in wrong-way driver crash; Two Juveniles flown to area hospitals
Just before 5:00 a.m. on September 10, reports of a crash six miles south of Liberal, Missouri along MO-43 alerted police dispatch.
pittks.org
Pittsburg Fire Department battles fire on West Fourth Street
PITTSBURG, KS – On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 1:22 pm, the Pittsburg Fire and Police Departments responded to a residential structure fire at 407 West 4th Street. While en route to the scene, dispatchers informed the fire department that they received several phone calls confirming that the structure...
SUV overturns on I-44 creating traffic back-up near Halltown, Mo.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 10 a.m. Monday Missouri State Highway Patrol respond to a rollover crash west of Halltown, Mo. along I-44 at 56 mile marker. An SUV towing a pickup crashed with two occupants. Screenshot MSHP preliminary crash report. Virnel Newsome, 79, of Lakeside, Arizona, was driving a 2000 Ford Excursion, westbound on I-44. He was not...
State seeking death penalty against James Phelps
According to court records, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case against one of the men accused of kidnapping, killing and dismembering the body of a woman in Dallas County.
Rogers man arrested for attempted kidnapping of teen former co-worker
According to a report from the Fayetteville Police Department, Dennis J. Mulhern, 49, of Rogers, was arrested on September 5 for attempted kidnapping.
22-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Delaware County.
Locust Grove police chief resigns following controversy involving 2 dogs being shot by officers
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Locust Grove is seeing another change in leadership after the town’s third police chief in less than two years resigned. Former Police Chief Cullen Bean said he made the decision to step down after his officers were told by the town’s mayor to shoot two stray dogs.
FourStates
Joplin, MO
1K+
Followers
0
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT
Media account for Four States Homepagehttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/
Comments / 0