Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
New Britain Herald
Umunakwe promises no more home losses for CCSU after Devils fall to Sacred Heart 14-10
NEW BRITAIN – On the heels of a Week 1 loss at UConn, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils were ready to kick off their conference schedule from the friendly confines of Arute Field. The Devils welcomed the in-state rival Sacred Heart Pioneers, who were also on the hunt for offensive results after being shut out at Lafayette a week ago.
ctwrestling.com
Long-time Southington High coach Peter Sepko has died
Peter Sepko, who helped to keep the Southington High wrestling program alive by taking the head coaching position in November 1981, died on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 73. Without any experience in wrestling, Sepko took over the Southington High program after Bob Wittneben, who helped found...
NewsTimes
Jeff Jacobs: Promise kept, Brandon Hutchison delivers St. Joseph upset victory, morale boost
TRUMBULL — Late in the third quarter on this steam bath of a Saturday afternoon, Brandon Hutchison inched back toward his 10-yard line to set up for another punt return. “A defensive a battle!” the 5-foot-9, 170-pound St. Joseph senior yelled over at a sleepy group of media on the sidelines.
New Britain Herald
343 yards from Bond and Hill serve as big step in the right direction for New Britain football
Golden Hurricanes head coach Isaiah Boddie said his team was on a mission to put New Britain football back on the map in 2022. Running back tandem Cam Bond and Cayden Hill took the team 343 yards in the right direction on Friday night in the team’s season opening win at Middletown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut
We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
New Britain Herald
Beverly Spencer
Beverly Spencer, age 85 of Berlin, widow of LeRoy D. Spencer, entered into eternal rest on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 at Apple Rehab of Cromwell, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. Beverly was born on July 5, 1937 in New Britain, the beloved daughter of the late Kenneth & Mary (Marhefka) LaClair. She attended local Newington and New Britain schools.
Milford teen, accused of murdering fellow student athlete, still has not entered a plea
MILFORD, Conn. — 17 year old Raul Valle, a former student athlete from St. Joseph High School of Trumbull, who is accused of murdering Fairfield Prep student athlete Jimmy McGrath at a May house party, has still not entered a plea in this case. But, he was back in Milford Superior Court Monday.
WTNH.com
Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
RELATED PEOPLE
School bus hasn't picked up New Haven 4th grader once in the first 2 weeks of school
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven 4th grader, with special needs, has not been receiving the school bus service he is entitled to by state law, according to his mother, who spoke exclusively with FOX61 Monday. Zioun Canady got off of his school bus Monday afternoon at his...
Register Citizen
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
Connecticut NIMBYs on train noise – another perspective
Recently I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd. I received a very thoughtful reply which I'd like to share.
HipHopDX.com
Cam'ron, Ma$e & Jadakiss Announce 3 Headed Monster Tour
Cam’ron, Ma$e and Jadakiss are hitting the road together this fall. The legendary New York trio announced the 3 Headed Monster Tour on Friday (September 9), a co-headlining tour that will see them share the stage in cities throughout the East Coast and Southeast next month. The seven-date trek...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
Man shot in Plainville; suspect on the loose
PLAINVILLE – A man shot outside an apartment complex on Monday – believed to be the first shooting in town in more than a decade – is expected to survive. The 22-year-old, who has not been identified, was shot twice while parked in his car outside the Hamlin View Terrace apartment complex, located at 369 Woodford Ave., around 10:28 a.m. The first responding officers found him in an upper stairwell of the condo complex, as it is believed he went inside the building looking for help, according to Chief Christopher Vanghele.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Eyewitness News
Fire at home in Manchester temporarily displaces family
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS responded to a fire at a, two and a half story, two family home on School Street. The call came in around 6pm tonight. Upon arrival the two-family residence had heavy smoke showing from the second floor, according to Fire Chief Daniel A. French.
ABA Journal
Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney
Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emergency landing at Bradley International Airport
A C-130 from the 103rd airlift wing in the Connecticut National Guard had to make an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport just before 9:30 in the morning Monday.
Eyewitness News
Silver alert issued for missing teen, Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued on Wednesday for Hailey Hollister, 16, of Middletown. She has still not been found and the family is asking for help. Hailey is a 16-year-old white female with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5′4″ and 170 pounds.
Eyewitness News
Man wanted for larceny at rest area
DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are attempting to identify a male involved in a larceny. The male is wanted for a larceny that occurred at the I-95 Southbound Darien Rest area earlier this morning. The male was last seen getting into a Gold colored 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, according to...
News 12
State police: Major crime squad investigates Farmington River
A major crimes squad conducted an investigation Sunday at the Farmington River. Connecticut state police said Farmington police called for their assistance after a rug was found in the river by a social media influencer. As of Sunday night, they said the investigation was in its preliminary stages. They added...
Comments / 0