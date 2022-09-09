ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

ctwrestling.com

Long-time Southington High coach Peter Sepko has died

Peter Sepko, who helped to keep the Southington High wrestling program alive by taking the head coaching position in November 1981, died on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 73. Without any experience in wrestling, Sepko took over the Southington High program after Bob Wittneben, who helped found...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
105.5 The Wolf

5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut

We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Beverly Spencer

Beverly Spencer, age 85 of Berlin, widow of LeRoy D. Spencer, entered into eternal rest on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 at Apple Rehab of Cromwell, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. Beverly was born on July 5, 1937 in New Britain, the beloved daughter of the late Kenneth & Mary (Marhefka) LaClair. She attended local Newington and New Britain schools.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH.com

Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago

GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
CONNECTICUT STATE
HipHopDX.com

Cam'ron, Ma$e & Jadakiss Announce 3 Headed Monster Tour

Cam’ron, Ma$e and Jadakiss are hitting the road together this fall. The legendary New York trio announced the 3 Headed Monster Tour on Friday (September 9), a co-headlining tour that will see them share the stage in cities throughout the East Coast and Southeast next month. The seven-date trek...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

Man shot in Plainville; suspect on the loose

PLAINVILLE – A man shot outside an apartment complex on Monday – believed to be the first shooting in town in more than a decade – is expected to survive. The 22-year-old, who has not been identified, was shot twice while parked in his car outside the Hamlin View Terrace apartment complex, located at 369 Woodford Ave., around 10:28 a.m. The first responding officers found him in an upper stairwell of the condo complex, as it is believed he went inside the building looking for help, according to Chief Christopher Vanghele.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Fire at home in Manchester temporarily displaces family

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS responded to a fire at a, two and a half story, two family home on School Street. The call came in around 6pm tonight. Upon arrival the two-family residence had heavy smoke showing from the second floor, according to Fire Chief Daniel A. French.
MANCHESTER, CT
ABA Journal

Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney

Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Silver alert issued for missing teen, Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued on Wednesday for Hailey Hollister, 16, of Middletown. She has still not been found and the family is asking for help. Hailey is a 16-year-old white female with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5′4″ and 170 pounds.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man wanted for larceny at rest area

DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are attempting to identify a male involved in a larceny. The male is wanted for a larceny that occurred at the I-95 Southbound Darien Rest area earlier this morning. The male was last seen getting into a Gold colored 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, according to...
DARIEN, CT
News 12

State police: Major crime squad investigates Farmington River

A major crimes squad conducted an investigation Sunday at the Farmington River. Connecticut state police said Farmington police called for their assistance after a rug was found in the river by a social media influencer. As of Sunday night, they said the investigation was in its preliminary stages. They added...
FARMINGTON, CT

