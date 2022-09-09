ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie did a gender reveal mid-game vs. Rams

 5 days ago
The 2022 season opener was slated to be a special one for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

In a way right in front of our faces it got even better.

A tie game, 10-10, at halftime, Buffalo started to pull away from the Los Angeles Rams thanks to McKenzie. His seven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen put the Bills up 17-10 at the 7:59 mark of the third quarter.

Onlookers might have thought McKenzie celebrated by yelling into the television camera thanks to his adrenaline.

On the surface it looked that way, but that was not the case.

Slowing it down and turning up the volume, it’s clear he had a specific message.

“It’s a boy!” is what he yelled.

McKenzie, mid-NFL game, did a gender reveal for his sister.

The Bills went on to share it after the game as well for all to see. Check it out below:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

