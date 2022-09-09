Read full article on original website
KTLO
MH woman arrested for residential burglary
A Mountain Home woman was arrested Monday for residential burglary. According to the probable cause affidavit, Mountain Home Police were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Powers Street. When they arrived on the scene, officers discovered an open sliding glass door and saw a person walking away from them wearing a hood and camouflaged jacket. The suspect, 31-year-old Tamara Amyx, continued to walk away when officers proceeded to identify themselves.
KTLO
Bakersfield woman arrested after child tests positive for meth
A Bakersfield woman has been arrested after her child tested positive for methamphetamine.According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of August 25, the Department of Family Services contacted the sheriff’s office regarding a young child from a residence in Bakersfield testing positive for methamphetamine at Baxter Health.
whiterivernow.com
Izard County man facing five counts of rape
The investigation into the Aug. 28 death of a 38-year-old female in Izard County has led to rape charges being filed against a Wiseman, Ark. man. According to the arrest affidavit, Jeremy Corlis and two other individuals were on the scene when authorities were called to a residence in Wiseman on the report of the female’s death. Investigators were told the victim became very sick and had begun to behave strangely. The on-scene witnesses described the victim becoming incoherent, unable to stand or walk on her own, and unable to talk for at least 24 hours before her death, the affidavit said.
Baxter County Sheriff: 10 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana & handgun seized in parolee arrest
An Arkansas parolee was arrested after Baxter County deputies said they seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, a handgun and other drug paraphernalia from a home Thursday.
Kait 8
Domestic violence call leads to homicide investigation
CUSHMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence County Sheriff’s office is conducting a homicide investigation after responding to a domestic violence call. According to the sheriff’s department, a woman was found dead at a home in Cushman around 1 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 13. A suspect was taken into...
Kait 8
Independence County stabbing under investigation
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said that a stabbing in the northern part of the county is being investigated. Officials say the victim is a male in his 30′s, but due to him withholding information details...
Kait 8
Woman’s death investigation leads to rape charges
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives investigating the death of a 38-year-old woman have arrested a man suspected of raping her while she was “very sick.”. A judge found probable cause to charge 48-year-old Jeremy Corlis of Wiseman with five counts of rape. According to court documents, the victim...
KTLO
Cop turned crook back in custody
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
KTLO
Jacksonville man killed in motorcycle crash at Jasper
A Pulaski County man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Saturday afternoon in Jasper. Sixty-four-year-old Robert Wortham of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. According to the Arkansas State Police, Wortham was traveling on Arkansas Highway 7. He was near the intersection with Newton...
KTLO
Emergency personnel work accident north of Midway
Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 north of Midway will want to use caution. According to a Baxter County 911 dispatch spokesperson, emergency personnel are working at the scene of an accident in the area of Highway 5 and County Road 793, near Owen Creek Mobile Home Park. We’ll have more details as they become available.
Man accused of driving ATV into crowd of 30 people in Ozark County
A man is facing charges after an argument ended in an injury-causing crash at a ranch in Ozark County, Missouri over Labor Day Weekend.
Taney County man sentenced for taking video, pictures of young girls
A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.
KTLO
Thursday afternoon crash sends one person to the hospital for injuries
A Thursday afternoon accident sent one man to the hospital for suspected serious injuries. The accident occurred at East 16th Street and South College Street around 12:30. According to the police report, 34-year old Timothy Nichols of Mountain Home was waiting to make a left turn onto East 16th Street when another driver, 32-year-old Joshua Marshall of Mountain Home, failed to stop at the stop sign, making a left turn onto South College Street.
Kait 8
USGS detects tremor near Franklin, Ark.
FRANKLIN, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake Sunday morning in Izard County. The quake, which was centered about 2.5 miles southwest of Franklin, occurred at 4:40 a.m. CDT, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. It had a depth of 2 miles. As of now,...
Kait 8
Child found alone at park in DHS custody
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Police Department identified the young boy found alone Sunday. The boy was found Sept. 4, at Riverside Park. He was possibly at a birthday party at the park. According to Batesville Police, the identity of the boy has been confirmed. The boy’s father came...
KTLO
Fire damages popular Ozark County resort
(Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A fire has heavily damaged a popular business in Ozark County. No injuries have been reported in the blaze Wednesday evening at Old Dawt Mill along the North Fork River off Missouri Highway PP between Dora and Tecumseh. According to reports from the Ozark...
Arkansas woman accused of stealing mail, possessing drugs
Deputies in Baxter County, Arkansas arrested a woman after finding her sitting on the side of a county road Sunday morning. She is accused of stealing mail and possessing drugs.
KTLO
Miles and Miles of Yard Sales event starts Friday
The Miles & Miles of Yard Sales will take place Friday and Saturday along Arkansas Highway 178. Sales will run from Midway to Lakeview, through Bull Shoals, Fairview and to Flippin. If you would like to be put on the list for the event, email the Bull Shoals Lake White...
