Huntington, IN

wslmradio.com

Huntington Man Arrested on Numerous Charges After Vehicle Pursuit

Yesterday, a vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of James Hill, 33, Huntington, IN. He was incarcerated in the Grant County to face criminal charges for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction. He also had an active arrest...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Police: ‘Major’ drug trafficker and wife taken into custody; dogs, narcotics and grenade launcher found in homes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They had been watching him for nearly three years. When police decided to pounce on a man they are calling a ‘major drug trafficker,’ they not only found nearly a pound of methamphetamine between two homes in his name, but six Rottweiler dogs and more than a dozen firearms – one an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a grenade launcher – as well.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son, 9, shoots himself

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing neglect charges after court documents say his 9-year-old son accidentally shot himself back in January. Court documents say on Jan. 23, 2022, a boy told police he found his 9-year-old brother lying on the floor of the garage with a gunshot wound. The boy’s aunt called 911 and the child was taken to a hospital for treatment.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

UPDATED: Five injured in weekend stabbing, man arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five people were injured including one in critical condition after a stabbing overnight Sunday. Fort Wayne Police were called to the area of Bass Road and Hillegas Road at 2:38 a.m. on a report of two men on the side of the road suffering with wounds after fighting outside of a vehicle. When officers arrived, they discovered that the men were suffering from stab wounds. The men were taken to a nearby hospital with one suffering from minor injuries and the other in critical condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man charged in July 4 shooting death and attempted murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a July 4 shooting that took place in the backyard of a home on South Calhoun St. Quantae Jackson, 28, appeared in court Monday, accused of shooting to death of Calvin Keys behind a home at 4714 S. Calhoun St.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Two arrested in Fort Wayne drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A couple was arrested following a Friday drug raid in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s vice and narcotics team along with SWAT served a search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Beechmont Drive at 12:38 p.m. Police say they had an ongoing investigation and surveillance on Matthew S. Redd, 45, for both the home on Beechmont Dr. and in the 4500 block of Calumet Avenue, which is also owned by Redd.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

2 Marion residents killed in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Marion man and woman in Shelby County Saturday night. According the Shelby County Coroner's Office, a deputy coroner confirmed 67-year-old Sherry Freel and 66-year-old Vincent Justice were killed in the crash that happened around 9:40 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Jeep runs stop sign, hits semi in fatal Mercer County crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday crash that killed a driver after running a stop sign and hitting a semi. Just before 4:30 p.m., a crash was reported at the intersection of US 127 and SR 119. Deputies at the scene determined a semitrailer was driving southbound on US 127, and a Jeep Cherokee was westbound on SR 119.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Allen County Sheriff's Department issues tips and rules to stay safe during upcoming Luke Bryan performance

MONROEVILLE, Ind., (WFFT) - The Allen County Sheriff's Department wants concert-goers to be safe and enjoy the upcoming Luke Bryan performance. The concert will take place Thursday at Spangler Farms, 8332 Martin Road, in Monroeville. The parking lot opens at 2 p. m., and no one should be dropped off before then. Tickets must be presented for parking access.
MONROEVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Section of College Avenue closed starting September 14

GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of College Avenue will close starting on Wednesday while crews work on infrastructure along the road. The road will be closed east of Century Drive through December 30. The detour will follow Lincolnway East (U.S. 33) to Kercher Road (County Road 38) to County Road...
GOSHEN, IN

