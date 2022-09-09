FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five people were injured including one in critical condition after a stabbing overnight Sunday. Fort Wayne Police were called to the area of Bass Road and Hillegas Road at 2:38 a.m. on a report of two men on the side of the road suffering with wounds after fighting outside of a vehicle. When officers arrived, they discovered that the men were suffering from stab wounds. The men were taken to a nearby hospital with one suffering from minor injuries and the other in critical condition.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO