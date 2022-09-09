Read full article on original website
wslmradio.com
Huntington Man Arrested on Numerous Charges After Vehicle Pursuit
Yesterday, a vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of James Hill, 33, Huntington, IN. He was incarcerated in the Grant County to face criminal charges for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction. He also had an active arrest...
Woman pleads guilty to driving through home and killing Montpelier man, 5-year-old great-grandson
MONTPELIER, Ind. — A 46-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to driving through a Montpelier home and fatally striking a 74-year-old man and his 5-year-old grandson in June. A 2-year-old girl and another man were also injured in the incident. The Blackford County Superior Court confirmed that Brandi Bare pleaded guilty to all charges on Friday, […]
WANE-TV
Police: ‘Major’ drug trafficker and wife taken into custody; dogs, narcotics and grenade launcher found in homes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They had been watching him for nearly three years. When police decided to pounce on a man they are calling a ‘major drug trafficker,’ they not only found nearly a pound of methamphetamine between two homes in his name, but six Rottweiler dogs and more than a dozen firearms – one an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a grenade launcher – as well.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son, 9, shoots himself
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing neglect charges after court documents say his 9-year-old son accidentally shot himself back in January. Court documents say on Jan. 23, 2022, a boy told police he found his 9-year-old brother lying on the floor of the garage with a gunshot wound. The boy’s aunt called 911 and the child was taken to a hospital for treatment.
WOWO News
UPDATED: Five injured in weekend stabbing, man arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five people were injured including one in critical condition after a stabbing overnight Sunday. Fort Wayne Police were called to the area of Bass Road and Hillegas Road at 2:38 a.m. on a report of two men on the side of the road suffering with wounds after fighting outside of a vehicle. When officers arrived, they discovered that the men were suffering from stab wounds. The men were taken to a nearby hospital with one suffering from minor injuries and the other in critical condition.
WANE-TV
Man charged in July 4 shooting death and attempted murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a July 4 shooting that took place in the backyard of a home on South Calhoun St. Quantae Jackson, 28, appeared in court Monday, accused of shooting to death of Calvin Keys behind a home at 4714 S. Calhoun St.
95.3 MNC
Goshen man, 31, arrested after woman, child were injured during domestic argument
A Goshen man faces several charged including domestic battery in the presence of a minor after a woman and a young girl were hurt during an argument. Police were called late Friday night to the 200 block of Winchester Trails on the report of a domestic situation. The 28-year-old woman...
WOWO News
Two arrested in Fort Wayne drug raid
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A couple was arrested following a Friday drug raid in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s vice and narcotics team along with SWAT served a search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Beechmont Drive at 12:38 p.m. Police say they had an ongoing investigation and surveillance on Matthew S. Redd, 45, for both the home on Beechmont Dr. and in the 4500 block of Calumet Avenue, which is also owned by Redd.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Woman busted window, tried to take child from foster home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At first, she stood outside the home and asked the girl inside to unlock the door. When that didn’t work, she used a brick to bash at the door knob. That didn’t work, either, so she told the child to stand away from...
2 Marion residents killed in Shelby County crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Marion man and woman in Shelby County Saturday night. According the Shelby County Coroner's Office, a deputy coroner confirmed 67-year-old Sherry Freel and 66-year-old Vincent Justice were killed in the crash that happened around 9:40 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North.
wfft.com
5 people stabbed, one critically wounded, in Fort Wayne early Sunday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say five people were stabbed on the city's west side early Sunday morning. Officers responded at 2:38 a.m. to a report of two men with wounds at Bass and Hillegas roads. Police say both men were taken to the hospital with stab...
WANE-TV
Jeep runs stop sign, hits semi in fatal Mercer County crash
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday crash that killed a driver after running a stop sign and hitting a semi. Just before 4:30 p.m., a crash was reported at the intersection of US 127 and SR 119. Deputies at the scene determined a semitrailer was driving southbound on US 127, and a Jeep Cherokee was westbound on SR 119.
WANE-TV
Suspect in Auburn break-in ID’d with help of security cam, social media
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – One of the suspects in an Auburn neighborhood break-in was identified with the help of camera footage and social media, according to the Auburn Police Department. Two suspects in the Aug. 29 burglary were caught on a trail camera in the home, located in the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
No injuries reported after part of old downtown hospital collapses on excavator
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Crews are investigating after the former Saint Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne partially collapsed on top of construction equipment Monday morning. Crews on the scene tell WPTA that part of the building along Main Street, near Broadway, collapsed and fell on...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Fight in the backseat of a car led to SW side stabbings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fight in the backseat of a car full of out-of-towners who spent an evening at a local club led to multiple people being either cut or stabbed on Fort Wayne’s southwest side this weekend. One man suffered life-threatening stab wounds to his...
wfft.com
Allen County Sheriff's Department issues tips and rules to stay safe during upcoming Luke Bryan performance
MONROEVILLE, Ind., (WFFT) - The Allen County Sheriff's Department wants concert-goers to be safe and enjoy the upcoming Luke Bryan performance. The concert will take place Thursday at Spangler Farms, 8332 Martin Road, in Monroeville. The parking lot opens at 2 p. m., and no one should be dropped off before then. Tickets must be presented for parking access.
abc57.com
Section of College Avenue closed starting September 14
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of College Avenue will close starting on Wednesday while crews work on infrastructure along the road. The road will be closed east of Century Drive through December 30. The detour will follow Lincolnway East (U.S. 33) to Kercher Road (County Road 38) to County Road...
wfft.com
Man critically wounded in shooting near St. Marys River in Southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say a man drove home after he was severely wounded in a shooting near the St. Marys River in Southwest Fort Wayne Saturday night. Officers responded to the home at the 3500 block of Owaissa Way at 10:13 p.m. and found the man with the gunshot wound.
WANE-TV
Police find over 400 grams of meth, nearly $5k in drug raid; 2 arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and Allen County SWAT arrested two suspects Friday on a number of drug-related charges after a raid that uncovered hundreds of grams of meth, thousands in cash, and more. County SWAT teams and detectives with FWPD’s Vice and Narcotics Division found...
WANE-TV
FWFD: Demolition halted at St. Joe Hospital after partial collapse on crane
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A demolition crew halted work on the old St. Joe Hospital downtown after part of the structure collapsed on a crane Monday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. A portion of the west and south side of the structure, located at Main...
