Emotional King Charles praises ‘darling wife’ Camilla for her ‘loving help and ‘steadfast devotion to duty’

By Ed Southgate
 5 days ago

KING Charles has praised his "darling wife" Camilla as she becomes his Queen Consort.

The new monarch praised her "loving help" and "steadfast devotion to duty" in his first address to the nation as King.

King Charles praised his "darling wife" Camilla
The new King greeted mourners at Buckingham Palace with wife Camilla today Credit: Alamy

He said: "This is also a time of change for my family.

"I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage seventeen years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort.

"I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much."

He added: "As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me.

"He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

The King returned to London this afternoon from Aberdeen airport following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The emotional new monarch shared a touching moment as he shook hands with an airport worker who also consoled his son Prince Harry.

And mourner Jenny Assiminios, of Cyprus, kissed him on the cheek when he was greeted by a rapturous crowd at Buckingham Palace.

Cheers of "God Save the King" rang out as he observed the flowers and tributes left outside the gates with his Queen Consort Camilla.

They both wore black to view the sea of flowers left for his beloved mother and shook hands with well-wishers before walking through the Palace archway for the first time as King and Queen.

He appeared to wipe tears from his eyes as mourners shouted God Save the King.

And he will officially be proclaimed King tomorrow in an ancient ceremony that will be televised for the first time.

