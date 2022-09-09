ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles III arrived at Buckingham Palace to cheers of 'long live the king' and thousands of flowers stacked by the gates. Take a look.

By Maria Noyen
 4 days ago

Thousands flocked to Buckingham Palace on Friday to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Maria Noyen/Insider

  • Thousands descended on Buckingham Palace on Friday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
  • While mourning the late monarch, they also welcomed a new one: King Charles III.
  • From flowers stacked shoulder height to cheers of "long live the king," here's what it was like.
I was among thousands to gather at Buckingham Palace on Friday. Most people there were paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and welcoming the reign of her son, King Charles III.
I was among the thousands to gather at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Maria Noyen/Insider

The Queen died at her residence in Balmoral, Scotland, on Thursday. While her body has yet to be moved to London, that didn't stop crowds from flocking to Buckingham Palace to memorialize her.
Hundreds of people made their way to Buckingham Palace via Constitution Hill.

Maria Noyen/Insider

People carrying flowers formed a massive, yet orderly line along Constitution Hill. Most were patiently awaiting their turn to drop flowers in front of the palace.
Hundreds of people patiently waiting to lay their flowers at the palace.

Maria Noyen/Insider

Also present were lots of news reporters and film crews, attempting to capture the scale of the moment.
News reporters from various publications were out and about.

Maria Noyen/Insider

As I got closer to the palace, I noticed a line of white tents in front of the crowds. This is where TV presenters were filming live broadcasts.
I later saw TV presenters filming live broadcasts from white tents behind the crowd.

Maria Noyen/Insider

At the palace, bunches of colorful bouquets stacked to the height of my shoulder engulfed the gates.
It was nearly impossible to get close enough to see the flowers.

Maria Noyen/Insider

At one point, there were so many flowers that palace staff began removing some of them and bringing them inside.
Flowers were stacked up to the height of my shoulder.

Maria Noyen/Insider

Among the flowers, which ranged from sunflowers to white roses, was a Canadian flag that waved in the wind.
A Canadian flag was pinned to one of the bouquets.

Maria Noyen/Insider

One attendee, an Australian woman who said her name was Lynda, told me that what she respected most about Queen Elizabeth II was how she did her job without complaint.
Lynda said she camped out on The Mall for Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.

Maria Noyen/Insider

"That's what I love about her," Lynda said. "She didn't really want this, she just served out of the kindness of what she thought duty was."
The Victoria Memorial was surrounded by onlookers.

Maria Noyen/Insider

Outside of the palace, I also spoke with Jake English who said he and his family are American and just happened to be in the UK on a family vacation.
Jake English told Insider he and his family happened to be in the UK on vacation.

Maria Noyen/Insider

English, who said he works for the US embassy in El Salvador, said his family had to adapt some of their vacation plans, but that they were grateful to be part of a historic moment. "70 years as a queen, that's impressive," he said.
A little Paddington Bear figure was added to one bouquet of flowers.

Maria Noyen/Insider

Later on, I noticed how many people with children had brought them to the palace. One mother I overheard said she did it because "you'll always know where you were that day."
Young children were brought by their parents to witness the historical moment.

Maria Noyen/Insider

There were some interesting moments. These included seeing some people drinking beer and others trying to find space among the crowd by hopping barriers.
Some memorable moments were seeing people casually drinking beer and people hopping fences.

Maria Noyen/Insider

It was difficult to move an inch in front of Buckingham Palace. Everywhere was jam-packed with people waiting with flowers and those hoping to catch a glimpse of Charles.
People take photos with their phones outside of Buckingham Palace.

Maria Noyen/Insider

Helicopters flying close to Buckingham Palace around 2 p.m. signaled that Charles' arrival was imminent. And that's when policemen started to tell the crowd to move back.
Police attempted to push the crowds back as Charles and Camilla's motorcade arrived.

Maria Noyen/Insider

When he finally arrived with Camilla, Queen consort, the crowd erupted into cheers and some called out "long live the king."
As Charles arrived, some people cheered "long live the king."

Maria Noyen/Insider

Given the sheer number of people who turned out on Friday, I counted myself lucky to have even caught a brief glimpse of Charles, who later said "thank you" to his mother in his first address to the nation as king.
The Union Jack at Buckingham Palace lies at half-mast.

Maria Noyen/Insider

