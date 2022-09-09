King Charles III arrived at Buckingham Palace to cheers of 'long live the king' and thousands of flowers stacked by the gates. Take a look.
Thousands descended on Buckingham Palace on Friday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
While mourning the late monarch, they also welcomed a new one: King Charles III.
From flowers stacked shoulder height to cheers of "long live the king," here's what it was like.
I was among thousands to gather at Buckingham Palace on Friday. Most people there were paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and welcoming the reign of her son, King Charles III. The Queen died at her residence in Balmoral, Scotland, on Thursday. While her body has yet to be moved to London, that didn't stop crowds from flocking to Buckingham Palace to memorialize her. People carrying flowers formed a massive, yet orderly line along Constitution Hill. Most were patiently awaiting their turn to drop flowers in front of the palace. Also present were lots of news reporters and film crews, attempting to capture the scale of the moment. As I got closer to the palace, I noticed a line of white tents in front of the crowds. This is where TV presenters were filming live broadcasts. At the palace, bunches of colorful bouquets stacked to the height of my shoulder engulfed the gates. At one point, there were so many flowers that palace staff began removing some of them and bringing them inside. Among the flowers, which ranged from sunflowers to white roses, was a Canadian flag that waved in the wind. One attendee, an Australian woman who said her name was Lynda, told me that what she respected most about Queen Elizabeth II was how she did her job without complaint. "That's what I love about her," Lynda said. "She didn't really want this, she just served out of the kindness of what she thought duty was." Outside of the palace, I also spoke with Jake English who said he and his family are American and just happened to be in the UK on a family vacation. English, who said he works for the US embassy in El Salvador, said his family had to adapt some of their vacation plans, but that they were grateful to be part of a historic moment. "70 years as a queen, that's impressive," he said. Later on, I noticed how many people with children had brought them to the palace. One mother I overheard said she did it because "you'll always know where you were that day." There were some interesting moments. These included seeing some people drinking beer and others trying to find space among the crowd by hopping barriers. It was difficult to move an inch in front of Buckingham Palace. Everywhere was jam-packed with people waiting with flowers and those hoping to catch a glimpse of Charles. Helicopters flying close to Buckingham Palace around 2 p.m. signaled that Charles' arrival was imminent. And that's when policemen started to tell the crowd to move back. When he finally arrived with Camilla, Queen consort, the crowd erupted into cheers and some called out "long live the king." Given the sheer number of people who turned out on Friday, I counted myself lucky to have even caught a brief glimpse of Charles, who later said "thank you" to his mother in his first address to the nation as king.
Prince William has said he is grieving for both his grandmother and “our extraordinary Queen”, as he made a very personal tribute to the late sovereign. “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly be real,” said the new Prince of Wales in his first public remarks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault after he died in April 2022. The 200-year-old vault beneath St. George's Chapel will not be his final resting place. He'll be buried in the King George VI memorial chapel following the Queen's death on Thursday.
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice are expected to take on the care of two corgis they gave to the Queen. The dogs – Muick and Sandy – were gifts from her second son and his elder daughter after the death of Prince Philip in 2021. Her Majesty had...
The UK said foreign leaders should use escorted buses to get to the Queen's funeral. But it later rowed back, saying President Joe Biden could use his own car for his security. The UK government reframed its seemingly hardline rules as "guidance" with exceptions. The UK said President Joe Biden...
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
