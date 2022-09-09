ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bay, FL

Deadly shooting investigated in South Bay

By Scott Sutton
 4 days ago
A man was found shot dead Thursday night in South Bay, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at 9:19 p.m. in Northwest Tenth Avenue and West Palm Beach Road.

Deputies responded to the scene and found an unresponsive man lying in the road with gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made.

The victim was identified as Manuel Segura.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or contact Detective J. Bronson at 561-688-4058.

