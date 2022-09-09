King Charles III Addresses the UK After Queen Elizabeth II's Death: Read His Full Speech

Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Cries During Queen Elizabeth's Service Alongside Meghan Markle, Prince Willam and Kate Middleton
It's an emotional day for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and a procession including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward took to the streets of London to bring it to Westminster Hall. Once...
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Princess Anne Curtsies to Her Coffin, Queen's Four Children Walk in Processional
In an emotional moment, Queen Elizabeth II's daughter, Princess Anne, was seen curtsying as her mother's coffin passed her and entered the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday. The touching sign of respect for the late monarch moved many following the death of the queen at age 96 last Thursday. Sunday's...
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Speaks Out Over Not Being Allowed to Wear His Uniform to Queen Elizabeth’s Vigil
Prince Harry does not want the focus to be on him amid his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming funeral and the proceeding events. It was announced on Monday that Harry, a military veteran, would not be permitted to wear his official uniform to any of the public events surrounding the queen's death.
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Brought to Buckingham Palace as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royals
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace, where thousands of mourners lined up to watch, and the entire royal family -- including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- were at the Palace when the hearse arrived via police escort. King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince William...
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Excluded From Saluting Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were excluded from an important moment. Amid the mourning period following Queen Elizabeth II's death, the two men were not permitted to salute the late monarch's coffin. As the royal family joined Queen Elizabeth's coffin on its procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on...
ETOnline.com
Prince William Inherits Ancient Estate Worth $1 Billion Following Death of Queen Elizabeth
Prince William has a pricey new property. While much about the royals' wealth remains shrouded in secrecy, financial experts have pieced together estimates of their fortunes based on well-documented accounts of their personal collections and inherited properties. And though royal wills are never made public, the changing of royal titles and transition of assets does hold a long-running precedent.
Queen funeral - latest: Public pay last respects at Westminster Hall lying-in-state
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was conveyed from Buckingham Palace in a procession of pomp and pageantry.A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the Queen through the heart of the capital, watched by tens of thousands who lined the route and fell silent as the cortege passed.Princes William and Harry joined their father,...
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Oprah Winfrey Calls Queen Elizabeth II 'One of the Great Women of Service' (Exclusive)
Oprah Winfrey is mourning Queen Elizabeth II's death. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 68-year-old TV personality at the premiere of Sidney during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and Winfrey shared where she was at the time that the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch died. "I was hiking in Maui when...
ETOnline.com
Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Gets Restraining Order Against Him by Tabloid Owner
On Tuesday, Jeff Rayner, the owner of Coleman-Rayner, was granted a civil harassment restraining order against Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle in Los Angeles, according to a document obtained by ET. Rayner and his attorney were present for the hearing on Tuesday, while Thomas was not in attendance. The doc...
Comments / 0