Science News
50 years ago, physicists got a whiff of what glues together protons
What holds the proton together— Science News, September 16, 1972. An experiment … at the CERN Laboratory in Geneva … gives an important clue to structural arrangements deep within the proton…. The result hints at the existence of a new and very strong fundamental interaction — the process that holds [quarks] together inside the protons.… A number of theorists have speculated about its nature and have even proposed an intermediate particle for it called a gluon.
Pottery Barn Shoots for the Stars with Licensed Line
Following the success of licensed lines featuring Harry Potter, Minecraft and Star Wars, Pottery Barn Teen announces a new collection of Star Trek home goods. The line includes bedding, gear, decorative accessories, lighting, and wall décor with iconic emblems and phrases from the classic sci-fi show. “The Star Trek franchise has celebrated imagination and exploration for over half a century,” said Allison Spampanato, senior vice president of product design, Pottery Barn Teen, which has also worked with Tracy Reese and Lilly Pulitzer. “We are proud to bring the Star Trek universe to the home space in partnership with Paramount through elevated design and true-to-franchise details...
Science News
Passing through the Milky Way’s arms may have helped form Earth’s solid ground
Earth’s journey through the Milky Way might have helped create the planet’s first continents. Comets may have bombarded Earth every time the early solar system traveled through our galaxy’s spiral arms, a new study suggests. Those recurring barrages in turn helped trigger the formation of our planet’s continental crust, researchers propose August 23 in Geology.
