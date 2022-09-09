Read full article on original website
Georgia economy and workers entangled in threatened rail strike
A threatened rail strike could affect several thousand rail workers in Georgia and tie up thousands of containers at the...
Biden touts inflation reduction law despite sobering report
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden gathered a crowd of thousands at the White House Tuesday to celebrate last month’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, even as a new government report showed how hard it could be to bring surging prices down near prepandemic levels. Despite its name, the law’s impact on inflation is expected to be modest at best. Tuesday’s economic report — inflation at 8.3% year-to-year, though just 0.1%. from July to August — was a harsh reminder of how difficult it might be to hit the Federal Reserve’s inflation target of 2% a year. Even as gasoline costs...
GOP campaign ads warning of ‘invasion’ are racist, activists say
Right-wing candidates are increasingly calling the migrant surge at the southern border an invasion so they can scare voters into casting ballots for them in November, immigrant advocates said in a teleconference Tuesday.
