WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden gathered a crowd of thousands at the White House Tuesday to celebrate last month’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, even as a new government report showed how hard it could be to bring surging prices down near prepandemic levels. Despite its name, the law’s impact on inflation is expected to be modest at best. Tuesday’s economic report — inflation at 8.3% year-to-year, though just 0.1%. from July to August — was a harsh reminder of how difficult it might be to hit the Federal Reserve’s inflation target of 2% a year. Even as gasoline costs...

POTUS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO