I’m a side hustle expert and made $1,000 for one week of pet sitting – there is a catch but I found a way around it

A SIDE hustle “queen” has revealed her favorites for making extra cash – and which ones she avoids.

Daniella, @Iliketodabble on TikTok, revealed she is particularly fond of pet sitting which let’s her make $1,000 a week – but there’s a catch.

Daniella is a self-proclaimed side hustle queen

Of all the hustles, she favors pet-sitting. Daniella has made up to $1,000 in one week, and gets to housesit for some of her clients as well

Daniella used pet care app Rover to find her clients, but the company reportedly takes 20% off of the total earnings.

However, the savvy side hustler found a workaround.

By telling pet owners about the cut, some made up for it with their tipping practices, she told BuzzFeed.

Daniella revealed that pet sitting, which she started while doing research for an article, also had perks like cute pets and pet owners at allowed her to stay in another home while she cared for a client’s pet.

Daniella also revealed side hustles she thinks aren’t worth the time.

When it comes to paid research studies, she labels them “unsustainable.”

Even though she could get a $100 for a 45 minute survey, they were too sporadic.

In contrast, Daniella found flipping goods to be a great side hustle, after starting by selling some of her own stuff.

“Then, I realized I couldn’t try to sell my clothes each time I needed extra money or I would soon be out of clothes.”

This lead Daniella to shopping with the intention of selling.

“I bought items from thrift stores, dollar stores, clearance aisles at Kohl’s, eBay, garage sales, flea markets, and even Craigslist.

“Then, I would resell them for a profit on eBay, Poshmark, Mercari, and Facebook Marketplace.”

She preferred a side hustle where she “doesn’t have to constantly go go to the UPS store to ship things.”

Not all hustles have the Midas touch, though.

Daniella tells those who seek out her advice to steer clear of MLMs.

“MLMs stands for multi-level marketing companies. According to the FTC, 99% of people lose money in MLMs.

“They are far from worth it…Just say no.”

She also said to avoid online surveys and selling plasma, citing neither of these classic side hustle pursuits to be sustainable either.