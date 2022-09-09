ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

I’m a side hustle expert and made $1,000 for one week of pet sitting – there is a catch but I found a way around it

By Tatiana Louder
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A SIDE hustle “queen” has revealed her favorites for making extra cash – and which ones she avoids.

Daniella, @Iliketodabble on TikTok, revealed she is particularly fond of pet sitting which let’s her make $1,000 a week – but there’s a catch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vtlvw_0howEOi000
Daniella is a self-proclaimed side hustle queen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UDc6I_0howEOi000
Of all the hustles, she favors pet-sitting. Daniella has made up to $1,000 in one week, and gets to housesit for some of her clients as well

Daniella used pet care app Rover to find her clients, but the company reportedly takes 20% off of the total earnings.

However, the savvy side hustler found a workaround.

By telling pet owners about the cut, some made up for it with their tipping practices, she told BuzzFeed.

Daniella revealed that pet sitting, which she started while doing research for an article, also had perks like cute pets and pet owners at allowed her to stay in another home while she cared for a client’s pet.

Daniella also revealed side hustles she thinks aren’t worth the time.

When it comes to paid research studies, she labels them “unsustainable.”

Even though she could get a $100 for a 45 minute survey, they were too sporadic.

In contrast, Daniella found flipping goods to be a great side hustle, after starting by selling some of her own stuff.

“Then, I realized I couldn’t try to sell my clothes each time I needed extra money or I would soon be out of clothes.”

This lead Daniella to shopping with the intention of selling.

“I bought items from thrift stores, dollar stores, clearance aisles at Kohl’s, eBay, garage sales, flea markets, and even Craigslist.

“Then, I would resell them for a profit on eBay, Poshmark, Mercari, and Facebook Marketplace.”

She preferred a side hustle where she “doesn’t have to constantly go go to the UPS store to ship things.”

Not all hustles have the Midas touch, though.

Daniella tells those who seek out her advice to steer clear of MLMs.

“MLMs stands for multi-level marketing companies. According to the FTC, 99% of people lose money in MLMs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8wHa_0howEOi000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qej4f_0howEOi000

“They are far from worth it…Just say no.”

She also said to avoid online surveys and selling plasma, citing neither of these classic side hustle pursuits to be sustainable either.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This Bestselling Orthopedic Dog Bed Is 'Great for Older Dogs With Arthritic Joints' & It’s On Sale Right Now

Although all dogs need a cozy place to rest their heads, older dogs with joint aches and pains need somewhere especially cozy to cuddle up. According to Amazon reviewers, the Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed is the best dog bed for elderly pups because it cushions sore and tired joints and makes dogs feel like they’re floating on a cloud. And what dog doesn’t deserve that? The Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed comes in five sizes — small, medium, large, extra-large, and 2XL — three of which are currently on sale (small, medium, and extra-large). The beds are made with high-density egg crate...
PET SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Side Hustles#Pet Sitting#Flea Market#Online Surveys#Tiktok#Buzzfeed
petpress.net

What to Do If Your Dog Dies at Home: A Guide for Pet Owners

If you are a pet owner, the day may come when your dog dies at home. This is a difficult experience for any pet lover, and it can be hard to know what to do in this situation. In this blog post, we will provide a guide for pet owners who find themselves in this difficult situation.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Pets
The US Sun

Huge Walmart changes are leaked in memo and it could mean price rises for millions even when it’s the store’s fault

MILLIONS of Walmart customers who shop online could face paying more, according to a leaked memo. A document, seen by Business Insider, has suggested shoppers may have to pay for substitute groceries they receive when a particular product is unavailable. Walmart customers were previously shielded if their item wasn’t available....
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
734K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy