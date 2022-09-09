ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMW PGA Championship cut to 54 holes after queen’s death

The BMW PGA Championship will resume Saturday as a 54-hole event out of respect for Britain’s royal family.

Play at the DP World Tour’s flagship event was halted Thursday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96.

Players who were still on the course will finish their first rounds and everyone will play the second round on Saturday at Wentworth Club outside of London.

“The Wentworth event will give players, caddies, staff, volunteers and spectators the opportunity to come together across the weekend, not only to express their condolences but also to celebrate the extraordinary life of Her Majesty,” read a statement from the European tour.

Flags at the course will fly at half-staff and black ribbons will be distributed to those in attendance. There will also be a two-minute moment of silence on Saturday.

Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Andy Sullivan and Norway’s Viktor Hovland were in the clubhouse with opening rounds of 8-under-par 64 before play was suspended. Another Englishman, Matthew Jordan, had completed a 7-under 65. Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who won the PGA’s Tour Championship in Atlanta last month, shot 68.

Thirty players had yet to finish their rounds.

–Field Level Media

