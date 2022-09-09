ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Lack of hard shoulder contributed to woman’s smart motorway death, coroner says

By Dave Higgens
The Independent
 5 days ago

The lack of a hard shoulder on a stretch of smart motorway contributed to the death of a grandmother after the car she was travelling in broke down and was hit by another vehicle, a coroner has ruled.

Mother-of-five Nargis Begum, 62, had got out of the passenger seat of a Nissan Qashqai on the M1 in South Yorkshire when a Mercedes car, which appeared to take no avoiding action, collided with the stationary car, causing her fatal injuries.

On Friday, exactly four years after the crash, senior coroner Nicola Mundy told Doncaster Coroner’s Court the fact none of drivers of the 153 vehicles which passed the stranded car before the collision alerted National Highways to its presence also contributed to Mrs Begum’s death.

Recording a conclusion of “road traffic collision”, Ms Mundy said: “The absence of a hard shoulder and the absence of any report to National Highways to notify them of the stationary vehicle so that lane closures could be put in place both contributed to Mrs Begum’s death.”

An inquest which lasted four days heard how the Nissan had driven past an emergency refuge on September 9 2022, by about 250 yards and was stranded on the live lane one undetected for 16 minutes and 21 seconds before the fatal crash.

Ms Mundy expressed concern that many members of the public appear to wrongly believe that the dozens of cameras which are in place on smart motorways were being constantly monitored by control room staff.

She said one witness told the inquest how he did not report the stationary Nissan because he believe it would be picked up by the cameras.

A number of National Highways directors and employees, including chief executive Nick Harris, told the coroner that this was not practicable and the coroner asked whether more could be done to educate the public about this fact.

She said she would be writing to National Highways about this matter of public education.

Mr Harris told the inquest how technology which can detect more than 80% of stranded stationary vehicles within 20 seconds was being rolled out on all so-called All Lane Running motorways and this would be completed by the end of this month.

