ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

King Charles III's first address as Britain's new monarch

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYxIV_0howE6uB00

King Charles III made his first address to the nation on Friday since becoming Britain 's new monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Here is Charles' first speech as king in full:

“I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.

“Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where The Queen was Head of State, in the Commonwealth and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than 70 years in which my Mother, as Queen, served the people of so many nations.

“In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples.

“That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life. She made sacrifices for duty.

“Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never waivered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss.

“In her life of service we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which make us great as Nations. The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign.

“And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humor and an unerring ability always to see the best in people.

“I pay tribute to my Mother’s memory and I honor her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all.

“When The Queen came to the throne, Britain and the world were still coping with the privations and aftermath of the Second World War, and still living by the conventions of earlier times.

“In the course of the last 70 years we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths.

“The institutions of the State have changed in turn. But, through all changes and challenges, our nation and the wider family of Realms – of whose talents, traditions and achievements I am so inexpressibly proud – have prospered and flourished. Our values have remained, and must remain, constant.

“The role and the duties of Monarchy also remain, as does the Sovereign’s particular relationship and responsibility towards the Church of England – the Church in which my own faith is so deeply rooted.

“In that faith, and the values it inspires, I have been brought up to cherish a sense of duty to others, and to hold in the greatest respect the precious traditions, freedoms and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government.

“As The Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.

“And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.

“My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities.

“It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.

“This is also a time of change for my family. I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla.

“In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort.

“I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.

“As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me.

“He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.

“In a little over a week’s time we will come together as a nation, as a Commonwealth and indeed a global community, to lay my beloved mother to rest.

“In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example.

“On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most sincere and heartfelt thanks for your condolences and support.

“They mean more to me than I can ever possibly express.

“And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

“May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'”

___

Follow AP 's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's death at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Meghan Markle praised for curtsying in front of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Westminster Hall

Meghan Markle has been applauded for her “elegance” and “grace” during Queen Elizabeth II’s service, particularly the moment when she curtsied in front of the late monarch’s coffin. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry and other members of the royal family at the Queen’s procession in Westminster Hall.During the event, Meghan was spotted standing with the family as the Queen’s coffin had arrived. In a video shared on Twitter that featured the Duchess in the background, viewers can see her passing by the coffin and paying her respects by going into a curtsy and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William gestures towards Meghan Markle in ‘poignant’ moment at Windsor Castle

William, Prince of Wales appeared to gesture towards Meghan Markle on Sunday in what many people have deemed as an olive branch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales as they viewed floral tributes, which were left in memory of Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle. It was the first time the “royal four” had been seen together since the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s jubilee in June.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King.Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Philip and...
U.K.
The Independent

King leads procession behind Queen’s coffin as Harry promises to ‘honour’ father

The King has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his royal siblings.Expressionless and looking straight ahead Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.A hush descended on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile as crowds 10-deep first caught sight of the procession.The silence was broken at one point by a woman who called out “God bless the Queen” a number of times and many of the public held up camera phones...
U.K.
The Independent

CNN under fire after reporter refers to William and Kate as ‘the other two royals’

CNN has come under fire after one reporter referred to William and Kate as “the other two royals”. International correspondent Scott McLean mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Harry and Meghan – on Saturday outside of Windsor Castle as William and Kate, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, greeted the public alongside the Sussexes. They also viewed tributes to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96. “You can see Harry get out first and then you saw Meghan and then the other two royals as well,” Mr McLean said, which bothered some...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#King Charles#Monarch#Conventions#Britain#Uk#Commonwealth#Sovereign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Piers Morgan suggests Prince Harry should ‘rein in his royals-trashing wife’

Piers Morgan has once again lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his latest newspaper column in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.The TalkTV presenter has perhaps been Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s most outspoken critic, famously walking off Good Morning Britain in the aftermath of Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.Morgan titled his article for the New York Post: “Harry, if you really want to honour your dad, nix your salacious tell-all and rein in your royals-trashing wife.”In the article, Morgan writes that Harry has spent the past “two years publicly dishonouring his...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace as Harry and Meghan join royals to receive coffin

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has completed its final journey to Buckingham Palace, where it was received by King Charles III, and a sea of mourners outside the gates. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly travelled from Windsor Castle to join other royals at the late Queen’s long-standing residence in Westminster, as the hearse carrying her coffin drove from RAF Northolt along streets lined with well-wishers.
U.K.
The Independent

Touching moment grieving Prince Harry comforted by dog

A dog owner revealed that her labrador comforted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, while greeting them outside of Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed speaking to well-wishers on Saturday, one day after Harry returned from Scotland, as his 96-year-old grandmother passed away there on Thursday. On Twitter, Sarah Gracie shared multiple photos of her puppy, Louis, outside of Windsor Castle in order to pay “his respects” to the Queen.In the images, Harry and Meghan could be seen standing in front of a metal gate while they were...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly joined royal family for dinner at Buckingham Palace

The royal family sat down for dinner together at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after receiving the Queen’s coffin, multiple outlets have reported.King Charles III and the Queen Consort attended the family meal along with the other children and grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to CNN. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also joined members of the royal family – including the Prince and Princess of Wales – for the intimate sit-down dinner inside Buckingham Palace in London, per Page Six.Lady Sarah Chatto and Earl Snowdon, the children of the Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret, were also...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I don’t have to justify myself to you’: Vanessa Feltz and royal biographer in heated exchange over Meghan Markle

Vanessa Feltz and royal biographer Angela Levin had a heated discussion over Meghan Markle during an interview on TalkTV on Monday (12 September).Levin, who has written biographies for Prince Harry and Camilla, Queen Consort, was being interviewed on Feltz’s TalkTV show when the debate took place.In a discussion about the reunion of the Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate) and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Harry and Meghan) Levin said that she didn’t think “Meghan was fit to be in the royal family because she hates it”.Feltz questioned Levin over the comments and her historic criticism...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

842K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy