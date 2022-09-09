ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles refers to wife Camilla as ‘darling’ in first address to nation

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
 4 days ago

King Charles III expressed his gratitude towards the Queen Consort in his first address to the United Kingdom following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II .

In a televised address to the nation, the King promised “lifelong service” to the UK and acknowledged that the new line of succession will bring about a “time of change” for his family.

“I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla ,” he said. “In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort. I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

Camilla Parker-Bowles, formally known as the Duchess of Cornwall, will not become Queen when the King takes the throne because the title can only be inherited and cannot be taken by members who married into the royal family.

Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth II announced that it was her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen Consort when Charles III becomes king. This marked a stark change in status for Camilla, who took the lesser title of Princess Consort when she married the Prince of Wales in 2005.

Previously, a statement posted to the Prince of Wales’ website that year had said that “Mrs Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne.”

During his first address to the nation, King Charles III also announced that The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge are to take on the roles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty,” he said. “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

In addition, the King expressed his love for his son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, telling viewers: “I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

The Independent

The Independent

