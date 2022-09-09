ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chris Kaba: Murder investigation launched into death of rapper shot by police

By Natalie Crockett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The police watchdog has launched a murder investigation into the death of an unarmed man shot dead by police in London.

Father-to-be Chris Kaba, 24, was shot by armed police in Streatham Hill, on Monday following a pursuit.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said Mr Kaba died after a single shot was fired by a Met Police officer from the specialist firearms command while police attempted to stop and contain the vehicle he was driving.

Mr Kaba was driving a vehicle not registered to him that had been flagged up by an automatic number plate recognition camera as having been linked to a firearms incident in previous days, the watchdog said.

In a statement launching the investigation, the IOPC said: “Our investigation team is continuing to gather and review a large amount of evidence, however as this is now a criminal investigation, we are limited in what further information we can provide. The launch of a criminal investigation does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.

“We have notified Mr Kaba’s family of this latest development.

“We continue to ask that people avoid speculating about this incident out of respect for Mr Kaba’s family and for everyone else affected.”

The Independent

The Independent

