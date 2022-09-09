Read full article on original website
Belong, a rental homes management company, is moving its headquarters from California to Brickell in Miami. The company will occupy a 7,000-square-foot space at the Brickell City Tower at 80 Southwest Eighth Street, according to Owen Savir, co-founder of Belong. It is renovating the space and working out of a temporary office at the 800 Brickell tower for the time being.
Dependable Equities is proposing a 47-story rental tower in downtown Fort Lauderdale, adding to the Brooklyn developer’s pipeline of projects. The plan by Dependable Equities, led by Isaac Schlesinger and Rabsky Group co-owner Simon Dushinsky, will go before the Fort Lauderdale Development Review Committee Tuesday. The developer is seeking site plan review approval for the proposed project at 633 Southeast Third Avenue.
Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development picked up a North Miami marina for $10.1 million, more than $9 million above the property’s last sale price 27 years ago. An affiliate of Aventura-based Fontainebleau acquired PowerHouse Marina at 13255 Biscayne Boulevard, records show. The seller, an entity led by David A. Marcus, purchased the 1-acre site for $912,500 in 1995. A nearly 10,000-square-foot, two-story building and 12 slips were completed in 1967, records show. The property also has a boat repair yard.
