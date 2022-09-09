Belong, a rental homes management company, is moving its headquarters from California to Brickell in Miami. The company will occupy a 7,000-square-foot space at the Brickell City Tower at 80 Southwest Eighth Street, according to Owen Savir, co-founder of Belong. It is renovating the space and working out of a temporary office at the 800 Brickell tower for the time being.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO