During the regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Del Mar College (DMC) Board of Regents approved the cancellation of the General Election and certified the three individuals who filed for three available seats on the 2022 general election ballot as elected, including the District 2 and 5 seats and one At-large seat. The three individuals submitted their applications for inclusion on the Nov. 8 ballot and were unopposed as of the filing deadline of 5 p.m. on Aug. 22.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO