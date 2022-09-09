Read full article on original website
Related
delmar.edu
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations Begin Sept. 15 at Del Mar College
You can expect a month-long celebration between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 every year as communities across the nation observe Hispanic Heritage Month. This observance also serves to enlighten participants by recognizing the diversity, innumerable contributions and influence Hispanics have provided to shape our communities, states and the country. In...
delmar.edu
Filers Unopposed for Three Available Seats on Del Mar College Board of Regents 2022 General Election Ballot
During the regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Del Mar College (DMC) Board of Regents approved the cancellation of the General Election and certified the three individuals who filed for three available seats on the 2022 general election ballot as elected, including the District 2 and 5 seats and one At-large seat. The three individuals submitted their applications for inclusion on the Nov. 8 ballot and were unopposed as of the filing deadline of 5 p.m. on Aug. 22.
Comments / 0