Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Bluegrass & Gospel Music Fest coming up in Redwood
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend is the 22nd Bluegrass & Gospel Music Fest in Redwood. Phil Seybert is pastor of the Redwood United Methodist Church. He appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch the video for his interview. The music festival...
wwnytv.com
Tina L. Hyneman, 57, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tina L. Hyneman, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, September 13th at Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown. She was 57 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
wwnytv.com
Lowville ready for annual cream cheese celebration
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - What can we expect for this year’s annual Cream Cheese Festival in Lowville?. One thing we can expect is the hometown emcee Beth Hall to be there and plenty of other Lewis County favorites. “So, we are excited for the annual return of the...
wwnytv.com
Dry Hill Ski Area sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown will have new owners for the upcoming season. Longtime owners Tim and Deb McAtee say they’ve sold the ski area to Boo Wells-Jareo and her husband, Patrick Jareo. In a release announcing the sale, Tim McAtee said,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Aundra Green, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Aundra Green, 65, passed away August 30, 2022, with her children Michael and Aiyala by her side, at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York. A memorial service will be held Tuesday September 13, 2022 at one o’clock at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home in Watertown, New York.
wwnytv.com
Janet C. Zapf, 88, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Janet C. Zapf, 88, passed away at her home in Watertown Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022. Janet was born in Watertown September 19, 1933, daughter of John P. and Irene Foote FitzGerald. She was a 1951 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and attended Cazenovia College. On August 8, 1953 she married Walter J. Zapf, Jr. at Holy Family Church with Msgr. Albert J. Farrell officiating. Mr. Zapf died December 17, 2010.
wwnytv.com
A tease of fall this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We could see a peek of sun today, but mostly we’ll have cloudy skies. There’s a 30% chance of rain. We could see stray showers before 8 a.m. and again this afternoon. And it will feel like fall. Some places could see 70,...
wwnytv.com
First students take part in STARBASE Academy at Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum’s new STARBASE Academy is officially open. For the first time this week, more than 40 students from the Watertown City School District visited Fort Drum to participate in the Department of Defense program which focuses on fifth-grade education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
RELATED PEOPLE
wwnytv.com
Bradley W. Hurteau, 52, formerly of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Bradley W. Hurteau, 52, formerly of Clayton, died Sunday, September 11th, at his residence. Brad was born December 14th, 1969, in Fort Benning, Georgia, to Thomas Hurteau and the late Norma Jean Hunter Hurteau. He attended 1000 Islands Schools. He was a hard worker...
wwnytv.com
Ralph E. Taube, 90, formerly of Naumburg
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Ralph E. Taube, 90, formerly of NYS Route 126, Naumburg, passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 11, 2022 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where he resided for the past year. He is survived by four children, James Taube (Sue) of Middletown, OH, Susan...
wwnytv.com
$46M awarded to airports in Watertown & Ogdensburg
JOHNSON CITY, New York (WWNY) - Airports in Watertown and Ogdensburg will each receive millions of dollars for improvements from New York state. Their awards are part of a $230 million investment in upstate airports. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the awards at a news conference at Greater Binghamton Airport in...
wwnytv.com
Helen C. Borgolini, 91, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022 after a brief illness at Samaritan Summit Village. Helen Carolyn Ellithorp Borgolini was born December 17, 1930. The daughter of Roy and Margaret Bruce Ellithorp. Born and raised in Gloversville where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Gloversville High School in 1948. She married Hiram F. Borgolini on May 29, 1952, and after 52 years of marriage he passed away on May 18, 2004.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
‘Peyton’s Path’ dedicated, honors fallen firefighter
LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - ‘Peyton’s Path’ was dedicated Wednesday. The path is on the campus of Siena College near Albany, where Peyton Morse attended school and where he was posthumously awarded his degree. Morse is the LaFargeville native, and Watertown firefighter trainee, who lost his life...
wwnytv.com
Noreen Carnevale, 85, formerly of Philadelphia
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Noreen Carnevale, 85, formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing, Massena, NY. She was born on January 4th, 1937 in the in New York City to William and Lucille Biglin Kenna. Noreen was married in 1957 to Frank Gerenser and went on to have three children. Sadly, her husband Frank passed away suddenly in 1968.
wwnytv.com
Sister Ronald Marie Hax, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Ronald Marie Hax died September 11, 2022 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown at the age of 74. She was born, daughter of Howard Hax and Elizabeth Moore Hax. She was a graduate of Alexandria Central School, Alexandria Bay. She then graduated...
wwnytv.com
Isabelle A. “Liz” Hyde, 86, of LaFargeville
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Isabelle A. “Liz” Hyde, 86, LaFargeville passed away Tuesday morning, September 13, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County. Liz was born in Ellisburg March 11, 1936, daughter of Edmund and Annie White Parker. She attended schools in Clayton and Watertown. On July 18,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Cross Rd Watertown NY, went to be with Jesus in Glory on Sunday, September 11, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc., Watertown. Born Nov 30,...
wwnytv.com
Watertown bridge getting improvements
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Improvements to Watertown’s Court Street bridge will be beginning soon. The bridge that traverses the Black River will be getting its steel decking repaired and sealed. It’s the first time the bridge is getting any rehabilitation since 1993 when the original concrete structure was...
wwnytv.com
Doris M. Stevens, 83, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Doris M. Stevens, 83, 40 N. Broad St., passed away on September 14, 2022 at Claxton - Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg, where she had been a patient for a short time. Born in Great Bend, NY on November 6, 1938, the daughter of Cornelius...
wwnytv.com
Larry J. Compo, 67, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry J. Compo age 67, passed away peacefully at the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on September 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Full Obituary to...
Comments / 0