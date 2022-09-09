WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022 after a brief illness at Samaritan Summit Village. Helen Carolyn Ellithorp Borgolini was born December 17, 1930. The daughter of Roy and Margaret Bruce Ellithorp. Born and raised in Gloversville where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Gloversville High School in 1948. She married Hiram F. Borgolini on May 29, 1952, and after 52 years of marriage he passed away on May 18, 2004.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO