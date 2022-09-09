ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

As cost of climate change rises, UN urges compensation

By WANJOHI KABUKURU
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6iph_0howCYDc00

From drought to floods and sea level rise, the cost of damage caused by climate change will only get higher as the world warms, sparking concerns from both top officials and activists about how to pay for it.

"Loss and damage from the climate crisis is not a future event. It is happening now, all around us," said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on a visit to Pakistan, which recently suffered from devastating floods that displaced hundreds of thousands of people and left over a thousand dead.

“Developed countries must step up and provide Pakistan and other countries on the frontlines with the financial and technical resources they need to survive extreme weather events like these deadly floods,” he said.

“I urge governments to address this issue at COP 27 with the seriousness it deserves,” Guterres added, referring to the United Nations climate summit in November which will be held in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el Sheikh.

Pakistan, along with dozens of other developing countries around the world, are scrambling to adapt to the effects of climate change, with many of them calling on richer, high-emitting nations to help foot the bill.

Guterres' comments come a day after the U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization warned that Africa's islands and coastal states — and the 116 million people that inhabit them — will be heavily exposed to rising seas and will spend about $50 billion in damages by 2050.

It added that drought over the last 50 years in the Horn and southern Africa, exacerbated by climate change, has claimed the lives of over half a million people, with losses estimated at $70 billion. Over 1,000 floods in the same time period claimed over 20,000 lives, it said.

The report's findings stirred renewed calls for compensation for the continent by many who believe rich nations that emit far more planet-warming gases into the atmosphere should pay for climate catastrophes, known as “loss and damage” in climate negotiations.

“As a continent we feel that the issue of loss and damage needs to be addressed," said Harsen Nyambe, the director of sustainable environment at the African Union. “It is a controversial issue and developed countries are afraid because it has serious financial implications.”

Loss and damage negotiations were a sticking point at last year’s U.N. climate conference and are expected to feature prominently again this year at the climate summit in November.

Developing nations in Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Pacific have banded together under the Climate Vulnerable Forum to tackle the issue of loss and damage and seek compensation.

The bloc, currently chaired by Ghana, was formed in 2009 and brings together 48 of the world’s most climate susceptible developing countries who have a combined population of 1.2 billion but a collective share of global emissions of just 5%.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti warned about “loss of lives and livelihoods, and damage to our lands and communities" as a result of climate change.

“Vulnerable countries do not have the financial capacity to adapt to these intensifying climate impacts, which makes climate finance a matter of global justice,” she added.

___

Follow AP's climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 7

Related
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: What's behind the new Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting

Border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan have killed about 100 troops on both sides in the largest outbreak of fighting between the longtime adversaries in nearly two years, fueling fears of even bigger hostilities. Here is a look at the decades-long conflict between the two neighbors, and the latest clashes.
WORLD
960 The Ref

WikiLeaks founder's family brings campaign to Mexico

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — This week the objective was to insert mention of Julian Assange into a meeting between Mexico’s president and the United States’ top diplomat. Next week, it will be to have Australia’s prime minister bring it up with the U.S. president at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Finance#Africa#Un#Egyptian#U N
960 The Ref

Right-wing bloc wins narrow majority in Swedish parliament

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — A right-wing bloc that includes a nationalist anti-immigration party won a narrow majority in Sweden’s parliament Wednesday. It was a major political shift in the Scandinavian country that had a decades-long history of welcoming refugees, but is grappling with a crime wave linked with immigration.
IMMIGRATION
960 The Ref

Storm moves up east China coast after blowing over Shanghai

BEIJING — (AP) — A tropical storm was advancing up China’s eastern coast Thursday after bringing typhoon-strength winds and heavy rains to Shanghai overnight. Typhoon Muifa had maximum winds of 125 kilometers (77 miles) per hour upon landfall late Wednesday but had weakened to a tropical storm by morning, according to China’s National Meteorological Center. It was forecast to weaken further as it moved through eastern parts of Jiangsu province through the day.
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

A new space race? China adds urgency to US return to moon

WASHINGTON — (AP) — It's not just rocket fuel propelling America's first moonshot after a half-century lull. Rivalry with China's flourishing space program is helping drive NASA's effort to get back into space in a bigger way, as both nations push to put people back on the moon and establish the first lunar bases.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
960 The Ref

Samsung sets goal to attain 100% clean energy by 2050

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Samsung Electronics is shifting away from fossil fuels and aiming to entirely power its global operations with clean electricity by 2050, a challenging goal that experts say could be hampered by South Korea’s modest climate change commitments. South Korea-based Samsung is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

China's Xi visits Kazakhstan ahead of summit with Putin

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday started his first foreign trip since the outbreak of the pandemic with a stop in Kazakhstan ahead of a summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group. Wearing a blue...
INDIA
960 The Ref

UN chief and Russia's Putin discuss war in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday about exporting Russian fertilizer through Ukraine's Black Sea ports to address a growing global food crisis that threatens multiple famines. The U.N. chief said they also discussed security at Europe’s...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Anger over past, indifference meet queen’s death in India

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Just hours before news of Queen Elizabeth II's death spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fiery speech urging India to shed its colonial ties in a ceremony to rename a boulevard that once honored King George V. Rajpath, formerly called Kingsway, was...
INDIA
960 The Ref

Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's military claimed Tuesday for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic's tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance.
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Europe shatters all-time summer temperature records (set last year)

Another year, another slew of new high temperature records due to climate change. The summer months of June, July and August set a new record in Europe in 2022 for the hottest average temperatures ever recorded, according to data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, measuring 0.4° Celsius (0.72° Fahrenheit) higher then the previous all-time record set in 2021.
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

Live updates: Public views queen's coffin in ancient hall

LONDON — Members of the public who waited outside for many hours are filing through Westminster Hall to pay their respects at the queen’s coffin, which is lying in state there. People are filing past each side of the coffin, most pausing for a brief moment to bow...
U.K.
960 The Ref

Live updates: Queen's coffin heads to Buckingham Palace

EDINBURGH, Scotland — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is on its way to London. A bagpiper played as the coffin, draped with the royal standard, was carried out of St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. The queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, was in the hearse and was also to...
U.K.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
79K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy