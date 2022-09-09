ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records

By STEPHEN GROVES
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RKDtr_0howCMs800

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state’s Government Accountability Board show.

The Republican governor, who is widely seen as eyeing a 2024 White House bid, argued in an April motion that the state's attorney general, a fellow Republican who filed the complaint, was out for political retribution and should be removed from the complaint. Noem had pushed former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign and later for his impeachment over his involvement in a fatal car crash.

The attorney general's complaint was sparked by a report from The Associated Press last year that Noem had taken a hands-on role in a state agency. Shortly after the agency moved to deny her daughter, Kassidy Peters, a real estate appraiser license in July of 2020, Noem held a meeting with Peters and key decision-makers in her licensure. Days after the meeting, Peters signed an agreement that gave her another opportunity to meet the licensing requirements.

The South Dakota Legislature's audit committee, controlled by Republicans, unanimously approved a report in May that found Noem's daughter got preferential treatment.

The records released Friday provided some new insight into an inquiry that the Government Accountability Board has conducted mostly in secret for nearly a year. The three retired judges who evaluated the ethics complaint unanimously found last month that there was enough evidence for them to believe that Noem "engaged in misconduct" by committing malfeasance and a conflict of interest.

The board has said “appropriate action” would be taken against Noem, though it didn’t specify the action. It's also not clear whether Noem will request a contested case hearing before the board to publicly defend herself against the allegations.

Neither her office nor her campaign said Friday whether she will proceed to a public hearing. She has continued to publicly insist that she did nothing wrong.

The records show that Noem, in a 29-page motion to the board, launched a range of arguments for dismissing the complaint. Her attorney, Lisa Prostrollo, mocked Ravnsborg's allegations as “nonsensical," a “political attack” and based on “far-fetched conspiracy theories.”

The motion argues Noem's daughter joined the July 2020 meeting to provide her perspective as an applicant and attempts to defend how that was appropriate while she was facing a denial of her license. Government ethics experts have said the timing and circumstances of the meeting created a clear conflict of interest for the governor.

Noem's attorney argued that the Government Accountability Board did not have the constitutional power to act against the governor or evaluate the complaint against her. And the lawyer suggested that Ravnsborg, who had been forced from office, be removed from the complaint and replaced with the deputy attorney general who was overseeing the office at the time.

The board in August denied Noem's motion. However, it did appear to later pay some heed to Noem's requests. It dismissed two of Ravnsborg's allegations that she misused public funds, and sealed off certain records from being released.

Ravnbsorg suggested that the board launch a full investigation into the episode by hiring a Minneapolis law firm. However, the board appears ready to settle the matter. It closed the complaint and has so far kept it a secret what “action” it may take against the governor, though it has suggested the complaint could be reopened later.

The secrecy of the board's potential action against the governor has prompted some criticism from government ethics experts who say the board should be transparent.

“I would hope that they would make public their plan of action as soon as possible,” Karen Soli, a former Democratic state lawmaker who helped create the board, told the AP last month.

Noem also made a motion to strike certain documents from the record, but it is not clear what those records were because the board did not release that motion. The board's attorney, Mark Haigh, said the motion was not released because it contained the list of redacted records.

The board previously voted to redact records that “contain privileged information” related to a state fund for paying litigation. The agency's former director, Sherry Bren, received a $200,000 payment from the fund to settle an age discrimination complaint she filed after Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman pressured her to retire in December of 2020.

Meanwhile, the board has sent a separate complaint to Mark Vargo, the attorney general who Noem appointed to replace Ravnsborg, to investigate her use of state airplanes. Ravnsborg alleged that her use of the state-owned plane to fly to political events and escort family members around the state violated a state law that only allows the aircraft to be used for state business.

Vargo's office said Friday that, “to avoid even the appearance of impropriety,” he has requested Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie to oversee the Division of Criminal Investigation's work and make any charging decisions.

___

This story has corrected the spelling of the name of attorney Lisa Prostrollo.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
960 The Ref

Court rehears fight over vaccine mandate for federal workers

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — President Joe Biden has the same authority to impose a COVID-19 vaccine requirement on federal workers that private employers have for their employees, an administration lawyer told a federal appeals court Tuesday. A lawyer for opponents of the vaccine requirement, which has been...
TEXAS STATE
county17.com

Fearing misconduct, Wyoming lawmakers consider opening teacher personnel files

Constituent accounts of coaches harassing students spurred one senator to propose increased transparency by amending public records law. Spurred by constituent accounts of harassment and bullying by teachers and coaches, the Legislature’s Joint Education Committee debated Tuesday how to best hold K-12 employees accountable when they behave inappropriately with students.
WYOMING STATE
fox7austin.com

Activist responds to Texas Sen. John Whitmire's opinion on public safety

AUSTIN, Texas - Reforming the criminal justice system is a top priority for State Senator John Whitmire. But Sunday night on, "Texas, The Issue Is," Whitmire, a Democrat from Houston, provided a harsh assessment on social justice changes brought on by progressive members of his own political party. "The nonsense...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
dakotafreepress.com

Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates

Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Mark Vargo
qrockonline.com

Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative

Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
hilltopviewsonline.com

Beto hosts rally downtown to promote Texas Governor campaign

Under the shade of the Long Center’s Terrace, visitors gather in a circle around a mini stage, anxious for their favorite politician to make his appearance through the double doors. Music from a live band flows through speakers from the back of the crowd, playing familiar tunes for those to dance and sing along with.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Dakota Legislature#Impeachment#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Aircraft#White House#The Associated Press#Republicans
960 The Ref

Rains, mudslides prompt Southern California evacuations

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Thousands of residents were under evacuation and shelter-in-place orders early Tuesday after heavy rains unleashed mudslides in a mountain area east of Los Angeles that burned two years ago, sending boulders and other debris across roads. Firefighters went street by street in the...
FOREST FALLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Investigation
960 The Ref

FBI: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found

ATLANTA — FBI officials said that a 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, was found safe after she went missing for several days, according to WSB-TV. Emma Linek was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning and was able to reunite with her father on Sunday afternoon, the FBI said.
ATLANTA, GA
foodgressing.com

Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition + Things to Do – Texas USA

Coming off a record setting 2022 spring and summer season of events, Austin Texas is preparing for a busy fall with an exciting lineup of in-person events. Here are some highlights of Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition and Top Things to Do. Pecan Street Festival. The Pecan Street Festival is...
AUSTIN, TX
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
78K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy