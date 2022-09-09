Read full article on original website
Washington City Among The Best In The U.S. For Buying A House
WalletHub ranked the cities with the best real estate markets.
downtownbellevue.com
Hair Salon, The Shop, Now Closed in Bellevue
The Shop, a haircut salon for men and women, is now closed in Downtown Bellevue. It was located across the street from the Bellevue Downtown Park. The address was 37 103rd Avenue Northeast in the Borgata Apartment Homes. The hair salon was located in Downtown Bellevue for over a decade.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $10.5M, This Chic Home in Medina Take Full Advantage of Incomparable Western Views of Lake Washington
The Home in Medina is an impeccably stylish and undeniably chic home with effortless entertaining spaces, now available for sale. This home located at 7329 NE 18th Street, Medina, Washington; offering 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 4,430 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Allen – Coldwell Banker Bain – (Phone: (425) 417-6161) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Medina.
seattlemet.com
The Leaf Blower Ban Can't Come Soon Enough
I live on a block in Seattle that is decidedly more concrete jungle than lush canopy. Which is why it’s weird that, on many days, my alarm is not some medley of Apple chimes but the cacophonous drone of leaf blowers outside. I have rubbed my eyes and squinted...
This Is Washington's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
SDOT prepares to reopen the West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE — If the plans hold true, the West Seattle Bridge will reopen to drivers this upcoming Sunday, Sept. 18. “This has been a long process — a long process for the people of West Seattle, as well as the Duwamish Valley. A long process for SDOT,” said Heather Marx, director of Downtown Mobility for the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).
Sound Transit to remove ORCA card readers from platforms at downtown light rail stations
SEATTLE — Sound Transit will soon remove ORCA card readers from the lower platform levels of its Link light rail stations in downtown Seattle. Once the card readers are removed, riders will be required to purchase a ticket or tap their ORCA card at the mezzanine level before heading down to the train platform.
Recycling Today
Total Reclaim CEO purchases the company
Total Reclaim Inc., a Kent, Washington-based company that recycles electronics and regulated end-of-life materials, has transitioned ownership. Bobby Farris, the CEO of the company and its EcoLights NW LLC subsidiary since 2019, has acquired a majority interest in the company from previous owners, Craig Lorch and Jeffrey Zirkle. Farris has 25 years of experience in managing electronics recycling, appliance recycling and universal waste recycling companies, including TerraCycle's division that collects and recycles regulated end-of-life materials, such as lighting, batteries and electronics.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
140 W Sunset Way #5
Rare opportunity to live large & play downtown vibrant Issaquah! Exceptional Townhome featuring 3 beds & 3 baths, overlooking park-like common backyard. Small 10 units complex, very private and quiet setting. Thanks to the East-West double-exposure your living space and bedrooms are flooded with natural light. Bright and spacious kitchen w/abundance of cabinetry and Xtra-large window. Amazing location with tasty restaurants, theaters, library, shops a stone's throw away. Issaquah Alps are also at your doorstep.2 decks to enjoy, 1 car garage & 1 assigned parking spot. New roof fully paid off in 2022. Well managed HOA w/ dues covering a lot of items, meaning more peace of mind to enjoy the Olde Town and the great outdoors! Make it yours!
425magazine.com
Korean Street Food Restaurant Bapmukja Now Open in Lynnwood
Korean street food-inspired restaurant Bapmukja is bringing crave-worthy dishes to Lynnwood that will keep customers coming back for more. With Korean roots and a deep love of its cuisine, cofounders Thomas Hur and Executive Chef Thaddeous Duffy have created a menu to expand palates hungry for bunsik, Korea’s constantly evolving street food culture.
How some low-income buyers can afford a home in pricey Seattle
Shavon Jones’s housing story has a happy ending. The mother of five owns her home in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood. She has an easy commute to her job at a homeless-services nonprofit. Her kids have a short trip to school in the morning. She has, in her words, a sense of peace that comes from knowing it’s her family’s own home and nobody can take it from them.
KXLY
Seattle floatplane wreckage found in Mutiny Bay
SEATTLE, Wash. — The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed on the Puget Sound and killed all 10 people on board has been located in Mutiny Bay, according to The Seattle Times. The National Transportation Safety Board found a “large section” of the plane about 190 feet below the...
Tacoma Daily Index
Mt. Rainier is NOT erupting. Yet.
A local daily paper announced that, in fact Mt. Rainier is not erupting. There was some unusual cloud activity around and above the mountain the first full week in September. Maybe it’s just me, but somehow assurances that the mountain is, in fact NOT erupting do not comfort me very much.
Bellingham couple injured in I-5 crash in Seattle that snarls traffic in express lanes
The express lanes were fully blocked for more than six hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Chronicle
Landlord Keeping Your Security Deposit? Here Are Your Rights in Washington
When Craig Jones moved out of his West Seattle rental this summer, he expected to lose a bit of his security deposit for routine repairs and damage from his cat's litter box. But he was shocked when his landlord claimed flooring in the kitchen needed to be completely replaced and she planned to keep his entire $2,665 deposit in addition to roughly $1,400 in charges. Jones felt sure his family hadn't done that level of damage and faced a familiar question for tenants: Can my landlord do that?
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue’s Annual Arts and Culture Festival Happening throughout September
Bellevue’s annual arts festival, Bellwether, is happening now through most of September. The festival features digital residences and augmented reality, as well as in-person events. Bellwether is an arts experience produced by the city in collaboration with Bellevue’s arts community and the city’s Arts Commission. All events are free...
Housing prices drop from spring peak as rental rates continue to skyrocket
Seattle home prices are cooling down, but rental prices are continuing to rise as the region copes with rising mortgage rates and the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to new data released by Northwest Multiple Listing Service, (NWMLS) home prices in the Puget Sound region are still falling...
capitolhillseattle.com
‘REDUCED’ — Trips cut in every route but one in Metro’s service update due to ‘workforce shortages’
An ongoing shortage of bus operators and maintenance staff will mean reduced bus service this fall on Capitol Hill and across the city. Meanwhile, like nearly all corners of the economy, the public transit industry is looking at solutions to bring workers back into the fold and keep them that could take years to play out.
‘When it’s your time, it’s your time:’ Gold Bar braces for flight as Bolt Creek fire rages
The Bolt Creek fire is burning 8,000 acres of forest as of Monday morning. Snohomish County has issued evacuation notices — “Level 3: Go Now” — for Index, Wash. and warned residents along Highway 2 — which remains closed to non-emergency traffic — as far west as Gold Bar to prepare to evacuate.
knkx.org
Port of Everett unveils Blue Heron Slough - one of the region’s largest estuary restorations
Puget Sound has lost most of its estuaries – the nutrient-rich, marshy lands where rivers meet the sea and fresh water mixes with salt from the ocean. Industry has filled them with docks and ports and farms. Yet, juvenile salmon and other endangered marine species need them to survive.
